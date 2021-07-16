Asia Market Update: Asia trades mixed amid similar US session, focus on earnings (TSM, Fast Retailing, Rio Tinto); New Zealand dollar and bond yields rise after CPI.
General Trend
- Nikkei has remained lower during the session [Big component Fast Retailing drops after outlook].
- Shanghai Composite ended the morning session flat [Consumer indices decline].
- Hang Seng moved modestly higher after the lower open.
- S&P ASX 200 has remained generally flat [Rio Tinto has weighed on Resources index; Consumer Discretionary index rises].
- Taiwan Semi drops over 3% following results.
- Companies due to report during the NY morning include Autoliv, Charles Schwab, State Street.
Headlines/Economic Data
Australia/New Zealand
-ASX 200 opened flat.
-Rio Tinto [RIO.AU]: Guides FY21 Pilbara Iron Ore shipments at 'lower end of 325-340Mt' (prior 325-340Mt); Raises FY21 Pilbara iron ore unit cash costs at $18-18.50/wmt (prior $16.70-17.70) v $15.40 y/y.
-(AU) Australia sells A$700M v A$700M indicated in 0.25% Nov 2025 bonds, avg yield 0.508%, bid to cover 6.57x.
-(AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA): Excess cash at exchange settlement (ES) accounts at A$334.6B v A$330.8B prior (Record high).
-*(NZ) NEW ZEALAND Q2 CPI Q/Q: 1.3% V 0.7%E; Y/Y 3.3% V 2.7%E (First move above target range in 19 quarters) [this was the biggest increase in nearly 10 years and was driven by higher prices for new housing and petrol].
- (NZ) New Zealand Q2 RBNZ Sectoral Factor Model inflation Index Y/Y: 2.2% v 1.9% prior.
- (NZ) Kiwibank now sees RBNZ raising OCR in August 2021 (in line with 3 other calls).
- (NZ) Westpac sees RBNZ raising OCR rate 3x during 2021, in Aug, Oct, and Nov (5th call for a rate hike in Aug).
-(NZ) New Zealand Jun Business Manufacturing PMI: 60.7 v 58.6 prior.
China/Hong Kong
-Hang Seng opened -0.1%, Shanghai Composite -0.1%.
-(CN) China said to have refused to grant a meeting with US counterpart (Wendy Sherman) - FT.
-(US) Pres Biden: the situation in Hong Kong is deteriorating; The Chinese govt is not keeping its commitment there.
-(HK) US to flag 4 categories of risk in Hong Kong.
-(CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Injects CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos prior; Net CNY0B v Net CNY0B prior.
-(CN) China Sec Journal: PBOC Liquidity operations are sending a stable signal to the market.
-(CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.4705 v 6.4640 prior.
-(CN) China is said to be mandating Property developers disclose their Commercial Paper Debt every month; regulators are interested in knowing exactly how much commercial paper is held by these cos. and whether the amounts are being fully disclosed - Press.
-(CN) Funds in China favor Consumer stocks - China Securities Journal.
-(CN) China Carbon Emissions Market opens up at CNY48/ton.
- (CN) China Industry Ministry (MIIT): China has built 961K base 5G Stations [v 718K prior reported]; To enhance crackdown on illegal apps; Coronavirus output capacity reached 5.0B doses/year as of July.
- (CN) China State Planner (NDRC): China to build coal reserve capacity of ~600Mt.
- (HK) Said that China will plan to exempt IPOs in Hong Kong from Cybersecurity reviews.
Japan
-Nikkei 225 opened -0.8%.
- *(JP) BANK OF JAPAN (BOJ) LEAVES INTEREST RATE ON EXCESS RESERVES (IOER) UNCHANGED AT -0.10%; AS EXPECTED; Maintains 10-year JGB yield target (YCC) of 'around 0.00%' (as expected).
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) issues strategy on Climate Change: Confirms to Purchase FX Denominated green bonds from governments and institutions.
- (JP) Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Kato: Will Promptly consider State of Emergency if Kanagawa Prefecture requests it.
Korea
-Kospi opened -0.1%.
-(KR) Bank of Korea (BOK) Gov Lee: Reiterates still think rates can be increased this year [2021]; Not desirable to prolong low rate expectations - Addressing parliament.
-(KR) South Korea said to be hiring 'arrangers' in order to issue Foreign Currency Denominated bonds - Press.
Other Asia
-*(SG) SINGAPORE JUN NON-OIL DOMESTIC EXPORTS M/M: 6.0% V 1.0%E; Y/Y: +15.9% V 8.0%E.
North America
-(US) Fed Chair Powell: bar for the Fed to start tapering asset purchases is still a ways off - Senate testimony.
-(US) Fed's Evans (dove, voter): if unemployment is at 4.5% by the end of 2021, would guess some adjustment instance would be appropriate.
- Intel [INTC]: Said to be considering the acquisition of Globalfoundaries, transaction could value Globalfoundries at ~$30.0B - US financial press.
-(CA) Follow Up: Said that Canada may allow Vaccinated visitors from the US to enter the country for non-essential travel starting mid-August - Press.
Europe
-(UK) PM Johnson said to support a tax to transform 'social care' – Press.
-(UK) Certain UK Lords: BOE Asset purchases stoking inflation, Program has only benefitted rich and has done little for GDP Growth - financial press.
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, -0.4%, ASX 200 flat , Hang Seng +0.5%; Shanghai Composite -0.2% ; Kospi -0.3%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: flat; Nasdaq100 flat, Dax +0.1%; FTSE100 +0.3%.
- EUR 1.1817-1.1802 ; JPY 110.07-109.73 ; AUD 0.7441-0.7413 ;NZD 0.7037-0.6968.
- Gold flat at $1,828/oz; Crude Oil +0.1% at $71.68/brl; Copper +0.7% at $4.3412/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD defends 1.1800, focus on EU, US consumer-centric data
EUR/USD pares intraday losses while defending the 1.1800 level amid improving market mood. The US dollar struggles to cheer Treasury yields rebound, coronavirus concerns. Eurozone CPI, US Retail Sales and Michigan Consumer Sentiment will hold the key.
GBP/USD: Mildly bid above 1.3800 amid covid, Brexit woes, focus on US data
GBP/USD defends 1.3800 amid the US dollar's retreat. The UK PM Johnson supports fresh tax plan to favor social care, holds onto July 19 unlock despite covid cases jump. EU-UK jostles over Brexit bill, BOE urged to tame inflation. US consumer data eyed.
Gold eases but holds onto 200-DMA amid risk reset
Gold price is finding fresh bids near the 200-DMA at $1826, as it makes an attempt again to retest monthly tops at $1834. A fresh leg lower in the US dollar amid a recovery in the risk sentiment is boding well for gold. Although, the further upside may remain elusive ahead of the critical US data.
Dogecoin price at an inflection point as momentum builds to the downside
Dogecoin price rests at a critical inflection point with the May 19 low and May’s descending trend line pressing down, while the 200-day SMA tries to restrain the relentless selling pressure since June 29.
US June Retail Sales Preview: Analyzing major pairs' reaction to previous releases
US Retail Sales is expected to decline for second straight month in June. Correlation analysis does not reveal a strong relationship between initial market reaction and deviation. USD/JPY has a strong negative correlation with sales data surprises four hours after the release.