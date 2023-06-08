Markets
After back-to-back central bank surprises, especially by two previous pausers, the ultimate question for risk markets is whether the Fed might follow up with a hike of their own next Wednesday or whether they'll finally keep rates on hold after a relentless hiking pace.
It was a bad day for stocks with Tiff Macklin at the control post, who single-handedly caused sovereign rates to rise, leading Tech stocks to take a health check pause.
While FOMC participants seem divided about the policy decision at the June 13-14 meeting, it generally pays in spades to follow the signals from the leadership. They have been abundantly clear in that regard, with both Chair Powell and Vice Chair nominee Jefferson indicating a preference to pause. The main question is, therefore, whether the 339k payroll gain tipped the scales strong enough to change the leadership's views. But with the Fed in the blackout period, traders are left to steer Fed policy unthinkingly.
I think The New York session will shed more light if rates traders think it worth moving the June FOMC needle to hike, but with crucial measures of disinflation expected to smother the economy in H2, do Central Banks really need to hike?
Still, two other concerns will continue to simmer on the back burner. First, the debt limit deal has also opened up another fresh can of worms in the form of massive volumes of short-term debt yet to hit the supply window to replenish TGA, raising concerns about broader liquidity issues. And second, equity investors continue vigorously debating the influence of generative artificial intelligence on the future revenue growth and profitability of companies and the valuation of stocks.
Oil
Concerns about demand have contributed to generally weak oil prices this year. However, in light of Saudi Arabia's flexible backstop, oil prices should eventually find a friend in this week's EIA weekly storage report that suggests increasing oil consumption, despite higher rates concerns.
Forex
Following yesterday's surprise hike, we will be looking for any comments by the BoC's Deputy Governor following his speech today on the future path of interest rates. While the statement y didn't provide much of a steer on future policy, markets then moved to price a further hike in July as the most likely outcome, so we shall see if there is any walk-back talk today.
