The BoJ kept all policy parameters unchanged overnight, as widely expected. The statement, however, brought back an explicit reference to FX that was in the March statement but absent in April and will likely keep concerns of renewed intervention alive.
But the question now becomes how weak is too weak for the Yen?
From trading at sub-130 in January, USD/JPY has risen above 141. Where is the pain point for Japan's policymakers?
The market thinks more weakness would be needed - perhaps USD/JPY at 145. We're inclined to think officials could be getting pretty worried already, and of course, there has been some commentary recently. True, the MoF's interventions in late 2022 occurred when the Yen was weaker than current levels ~143-144 in September, almost 150 in October. That was then, this is now, and a few things have changed, particularly the inflation outlook.
Inflation has accelerated markedly, and a weak yen will only add to those concerns. In Sep/Oct 2022, Japan's core-core inflation was still sub-2%, a whopping 3%pts % below G-5 peers. Now core-core has surpassed 4%, and Japan's gap to peers has halved. Additionally, the scanner data point to inflation for common items at 9%, suggesting more upside in the official data
Due up
UMich inflation expectations have drifted higher over the past few months, causing some concern that the prolonged inflation overshoot could be starting to dislodge current inflation anchors. So this will be closely watched.
Still, the market seems to be pricing high confidence in future disinflation. And since the Fed linked future hikes to inflation outcomes at this week's meeting, the market has taken the projection of additional tightening less seriously beyond July, despite a large subset of the committee projecting more than one additional hike this year.
Indeed it could soon feel less pricy from here to July, let alone September. Further shelter disinflation and a decline in used car prices are expected next month, so US inflation could look much better ahead of the July meeting. Not to mention measures of bottleneck inflation have not only unwound the entire spike from COVID but are now sitting at the lowest level since records began in the mid-1990s. And this is further corroborated by other pipeline measures, such as China's producer prices in deflationary territory. So if supply is improving, that walks back the supply-driven inflation narrative.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
