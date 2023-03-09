Share:

Markets

The prospect of a reacceleration in the pace of Fed hikes has charged back into focus. The S&P 500 direction will depend significantly on whether this prospect actualizes. Suppose the incoming US macro data allows the Fed to stick to its current 25bp hiking pace. In that case, it could provide some modest relief for equities, allow oil and other commodities to rally, especially if upcoming activity data supports China-related optimism, and triggers recent Dollar strength to fade.

On the other hand, if the Fed reaccelerates and policy tightening once again becomes front-loaded, yields could remain under upward pressure, risky assets could sell off more sharply, commodities could decline, and the Dollar could move even higher.

Bank of Japan

Tomorrow in Tokyo morning, BoJ will meet for the last time under Governor Kuroda amid increasing speculation of a ‘legacy’ change to policy. However, most Tokyo economists do not expect any change because the BoJ may be concerned about making adjustments into fiscal year-end and because the results of the shunto Spring wage negotiations have not been announced yet. If no imminent policy change proves, correct, USD/JPY can move more freely with US real rates. For now, risks appeared skewed toward higher US rates; however, that could change quickly if US rates start to see some relief, perhaps due to renewed recessions concerns on payback in the upcoming activity data, especially if that also leads to a more dovish March FOMC meeting after expectations have repriced significantly higher over the last couple of days.

Bank Negara Malaysia

At its meeting today, Bank Negara Malaysia left the overnight policy rate unchanged at 2.75%. Accordingly, the ceiling and floor rates of the policy corridor were also left unchanged at 3.00% and 2.50%, respectively. Before today's meeting, 11 out of 20 panellists in Bloomberg had expected this outcome, while 9 others had expected a 25bp hike. The MYR’s favourable reaction suggests that growth rather than domestic interest rate carry is being viewed in a better light.