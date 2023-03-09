Markets
The prospect of a reacceleration in the pace of Fed hikes has charged back into focus. The S&P 500 direction will depend significantly on whether this prospect actualizes. Suppose the incoming US macro data allows the Fed to stick to its current 25bp hiking pace. In that case, it could provide some modest relief for equities, allow oil and other commodities to rally, especially if upcoming activity data supports China-related optimism, and triggers recent Dollar strength to fade.
On the other hand, if the Fed reaccelerates and policy tightening once again becomes front-loaded, yields could remain under upward pressure, risky assets could sell off more sharply, commodities could decline, and the Dollar could move even higher.
Bank of Japan
Tomorrow in Tokyo morning, BoJ will meet for the last time under Governor Kuroda amid increasing speculation of a ‘legacy’ change to policy. However, most Tokyo economists do not expect any change because the BoJ may be concerned about making adjustments into fiscal year-end and because the results of the shunto Spring wage negotiations have not been announced yet. If no imminent policy change proves, correct, USD/JPY can move more freely with US real rates. For now, risks appeared skewed toward higher US rates; however, that could change quickly if US rates start to see some relief, perhaps due to renewed recessions concerns on payback in the upcoming activity data, especially if that also leads to a more dovish March FOMC meeting after expectations have repriced significantly higher over the last couple of days.
Bank Negara Malaysia
At its meeting today, Bank Negara Malaysia left the overnight policy rate unchanged at 2.75%. Accordingly, the ceiling and floor rates of the policy corridor were also left unchanged at 3.00% and 2.50%, respectively. Before today's meeting, 11 out of 20 panellists in Bloomberg had expected this outcome, while 9 others had expected a 25bp hike. The MYR’s favourable reaction suggests that growth rather than domestic interest rate carry is being viewed in a better light.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.0550 amid softer US Dollar
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory above 1.0550 on Thursday. The US Dollar stays on the back foot amid retreating US Treasury bond yields and helps the pair erase some of the losses it suffered after FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's hawkish surprise.
GBP/USD loses recovery momentum near 1.1900
GBP/USD extended its recovery toward 1.1900 on Thursday but retreated modestly. Although the US Dollar struggles to preserve its strength, the cautious market mood ahead of Friday's February jobs report from the US limits the pair's upside.
Gold trades modestly higher on the day above $1,810
Gold price stretched higher toward $1,820 during the European trading hours on Thursday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield turned south after having advanced above 4% earlier in the day, helping XAU/USD cling to its daily recovery gains.
How US President Biden’s plan for updated crypto tax affects cryptocurrency traders?
US President Joe Biden is set to unveil the new budget plan on Thursday, March 9. Reports have suggested that crypto market participants can expect changes to crypto taxation.
Markets consolidate Fed gets set
While most of the market took the Federal Reserve Chairman’s testimony as something new and shocking, such comments were merely a continuation of prior messaging.