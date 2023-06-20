Following OMO's 7-day reverse repo rate and MLF rate cuts, PBOC cut 1-year and 5-year LPR by 10bps this morning to lower effective lending rates, revive loan demand, and facilitate economic growth. While in line with our expectations, markets were disappointed as some had expected a deeper cut of at least 15bps to the 5-year LPR to boost sentiment in the property sector.
Hence, investors moved from buying the rumour to selling the fact. However, given the dreary mood music around China's property markets, it’s unlikely an additional 0.05 percentage point would have triggered a property market bonanza.
US stock futures have been surprisingly stable throughout today’s China beat down, and even more so after last week when the Fed signalled that further hikes are to be expected.
Still, AI optimism and a 'soft landing' narrative continue to drive the bus for US risk assets.
