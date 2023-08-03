Forex
Holders of Treasury securities are very unlikely to sell because of a rating downgrade. AAA sovereigns are in short supply, so Pension and Insurance Funds are unlikely to find better liquidity options elsewhere. From a technical perspective, this seems to be the case.
When investors need quick safety, they often turn to Treasuries. Similarly, in times of high yields and low equities, the Dollar remains the go-to safe-haven currency. This is one of the main reasons why the Dollar outperformed in 2022. However, yesterday's price movement reflects the US's consistent economic outperformance and tight policy, which have helped maintain the Dollar's high value rather than fall on fiscal concerns.
Looking at the big picture, the news from yesterday didn't bring anything groundbreaking - the Fitch downgrade had already been anticipated a few months ago due to the debt limit debacle and was based on easily accessible information about debt trends. The US job market has been robust for some time, and the Treasury refunding announcement was mostly what people expected. However, how this information was presented helped highlight the unique challenges markets face this time compared to previous cycles.
Oil
Oil prices are lower on a combination of summertime position risk reduction, which is occurring across a breadth of assets, a bid to the safe-haven Dollar and as the oil community realizes that the record inventory draw this week was a one-off extreme due to the more significant fluctuations in export levels this year, with high exports at the end of the month and low exports at the start of the month.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
