August has been extremely challenging to trade as day in and day out, we've experienced some sort of unexpected storm front passing through. A jump in natgas and oil prices caused yesterday's wobble.

Suddenly inflation alarm bells are ringing again, and inflation chatter fills the airwaves.

Of course, the irony is that all this uproar is happening ahead of what is typically viewed as high-risk CPI print, and I suspect we will likely see some spikey price actions regardless of the actual print.

While the US CPI will provide investors with a look at what prices have done lately, there is a growing recognition that inflation expectations have become less anchored as the sudden acceleration in food and energy prices could contribute to future price pressures.

Considering this, the US 10-year bond yield could remain above 4 %, if not significantly higher and cap near-term equity gains.

But post-CPI price action will be telling as a small but growing camp see headline US inflation closer to 3.5% than 3% and core US inflation closer to 5% than 4% in coming months.