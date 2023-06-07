There is still a bounce to the tape despite Investors being distracted by next week's events and circling CPI and the Fed meeting as this month's significant risks. And matters are getting complicated with the headlines reminding us the US Treasury will soon start replenishing TGA coffers. Discussions are getting complicated as some Wall Street corners think the T-Bill deluge could threaten the bond market calm. However, what is less clear is how the WI Bills will get consumed.
In scenario one, T-bill issuance is being absorbed by money market funds, as the large issuance cheapens Bills, leading to a drop in the RRP and an increase in the TGA. As a result, the amount of zero-velocity money stays the same, and there is no macro or market impact.
In scenario two, bill issuance is absorbed by the banks and the non-financial sector; in this case, we can easily hit the lower bound of ample reserves by late Q3 and is incredibly bearish for risky assets on the 1y horizon.
In scenario three, a soft recession hits with the unemployment rate starting to rise in the summer, and the Fed stops QT and cuts rates to neutral in Q4. Investors turn bullish on risky assets and cut substantially money market fund holdings. As a result, the RRP deposits switch into reserves, Initially bearish risky assets in 2023 but very bullish for 2024. Hence, investors should monitor money market fund holdings and their ratio to M1
The overall China trade data was perceived as disappointing, and one should expect that the trade surplus will continue to narrow in the coming months, which, together with a widening services deficit, is an FX-negative development. More broadly, we think risks are skewed towards further CNY weakness unless there is a more robust and credible policy response than is currently evident.
The weaker export data shows signs of geopolitical impairment as corporates from the US and Japan appear to have been actively diversifying away from China and likely into other ASEAN supply chains; hence China's loss could be ASEAN's gain, especially if you are a country on the right side of the US and Japan political scorecard.
Today's hawkish shift in the RBA reaction function has more broadly triggered a softening in the US dollar. And looking back at yesterday's RBA policy meeting, it was interesting that the statement noted that overseas inflation is proving to be 'very persistent' as this may reflect discussions that central banks are having among themselves.
And after deeper dive into China trade data, crude demand is still surging. So the combination of Saudi Arabia's backstop, steady state demand from China and a procyclical bounce to the broader tape suggesting, at least for now, there is building confidence in the US economic growth view has tentatively seen oil prices bounce off the midweek lows.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to modest gains above 1.0700
EUR/USD gathered recovery momentum and climbed above 1.0700 after dropping below 1.0670 earlier in the day. In the absence of high-tier data releases, the positive shift witnessed in risk sentiment makes it difficult for the US Dollar to gather strength, helping the pair edge higher.
GBP/USD bounces above 1.2450 as US Dollar struggles
GBP/USD extended its rebound beyond 1.2450 on Wednesday, with the US Dollar facing renewed selling pressure. The improving market mood, as reflected by US stock index futures moving into positive territory, supports the pair's recovery mid-week.
Gold rebounds above $1,960 as choppy action continues
Gold price regain its traction and rose above $1,960 following a drop to $1,955 in the early European morning. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield staying in positive territory near 3.7%, however, XAU/USD finds it difficult to gather bullish momentum.
Ethereum Layer 2 tokens rally as mainstream cryptocurrencies crumble under SEC’s regulatory crackdown
Ethereum struggled to erase losses from the SEC’s enforcement action on two of the largest crypto exchanges in the ecosystem, Binance and Coinbase. The altcoin’s price climbed back above the key $1,800 level; ETH is trading at $1,877 at the time of writing.
MULN stock continues to reach new lows with 13% slide on Tuesday
Mullen Automotive (MULN) stock dropped 13.1% on Tuesday to $0.6060 – a new all-time low when early May’s reverse stock split is taken into consideration. The continued sell-off on Tuesday despite any new headlines was likely caused by another round of dilution.