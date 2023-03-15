Share:

Oil is getting destroyed, with big macro looking straight into the US recession vortex and energy traders drawing straight-line parallels to prior bank sector-driven recessions, especially the 2008 financial crisis, which has similar overtones to the current financial tumult and when oil tanked.

In a mild OECD recession using playbooks based on the 2008 percentage drop, Brent oil could fall into the low $60 bbl zone( -$14-16 from current on a - 1 mbd drop in demand). Hence this is likely why the oil market is exhibiting recession jitters.

One way or another, global consumer confidence will take a significant hit, which usually squashes any upcoming travel plans that involve planes, trains and automobiles.

Ultimately the lack of slingshot recovery in China data coupled with Credit Suisse default insurance approaching distressed levels has opened the trap door for the oil market today and could be the nail in the coffin for the oil market rebound in Q1.

With more rate Fed hikes getting priced out along the curve, the far more immediate and present recession danger occurs when a rapid yield curve steepening occurs after inversion. That event usually informs investors it could be time to get out of dodge.

This has caused gold to reverse course higher as the" bank run risk premium” has jumped again.

The peak day has arrived for major Japanese companies to reply en masse to labour union wage hike requests. Media outlets have reported that some companies had already agreed to the total amount of more than labour unions' wage hike requests without waiting for the March 15 deadline. Hence factoring in the expected wage spiral inflation bounce and coupled with the BoJ reaction function of some YCC at the next meeting, JPY is strengthing after several cabinet ministers hinted at sizable wage growth.

And consistent with the view that the downside for the US Dollar could be limited from “ here” ( this morning) because any renewed banking crisis would trigger a sharp global risk-off benefitting the Dollar due to its safe-haven status; well, that just happened.