Despite the poor eye candy and initial surprise, the recent US downgrade will unlikely cause a significant Treasuries sell-off or prompt a major shift in investor behaviour mainly because investors experienced a similar downgrade from S&P in 2011 and came away unscathed. While Fitch's rating change does bring attention to the problem, it is not market-shattering news.

Markets are thin due to traders being on vacation. Knee-jerk and outsized reactions to unfriendly news are more possible during the summer liquidy drain, compounded by jitteriness before today's Treasury refunding announcement. Slight gaps on Treasuries at the NY market open could happen, but the impact of downgrade news on stocks will be limited. The jobs report on Friday will take priority over downgrade news as monetary policy remains the principal driver of yields.

Additional factors may contribute to the recent sell-off, as current economic data suggests a decrease in growth momentum across many regions of Asia. This is mainly due to a decline in the trade of goods, weak credit growth, and IP. While Korea and Singapore have shown some improvement, this is from a low starting point. China and the Philippines have experienced a decline in momentum, but there are indications of stabilization in China.

Yuan traders are not impressed after the Politburo meeting because policymakers hesitate to use fiscal levers more aggressively. With rate cuts more likely, this has led to a policy divergence again between China and the dollar, causing traders to view RMB negatively. In addition, China's weaker-than-expected economic performance this year will also cushion the USD slippage since CNY will not reinforce the EUR's pull toward strength.

Numerous experts on the Chinese economy opine that the government is under immense pressure to boost economic growth and adopt more progressive policies. Although Hong Kong and Chinese equities have dwindled and are presently at lower levels compared to their long-term range, some big Wall Street corners still perceive the possibility of growth in the financial and industrial domains.