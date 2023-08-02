Despite the poor eye candy and initial surprise, the recent US downgrade will unlikely cause a significant Treasuries sell-off or prompt a major shift in investor behaviour mainly because investors experienced a similar downgrade from S&P in 2011 and came away unscathed. While Fitch's rating change does bring attention to the problem, it is not market-shattering news.
Markets are thin due to traders being on vacation. Knee-jerk and outsized reactions to unfriendly news are more possible during the summer liquidy drain, compounded by jitteriness before today's Treasury refunding announcement. Slight gaps on Treasuries at the NY market open could happen, but the impact of downgrade news on stocks will be limited. The jobs report on Friday will take priority over downgrade news as monetary policy remains the principal driver of yields.
Additional factors may contribute to the recent sell-off, as current economic data suggests a decrease in growth momentum across many regions of Asia. This is mainly due to a decline in the trade of goods, weak credit growth, and IP. While Korea and Singapore have shown some improvement, this is from a low starting point. China and the Philippines have experienced a decline in momentum, but there are indications of stabilization in China.
Yuan traders are not impressed after the Politburo meeting because policymakers hesitate to use fiscal levers more aggressively. With rate cuts more likely, this has led to a policy divergence again between China and the dollar, causing traders to view RMB negatively. In addition, China's weaker-than-expected economic performance this year will also cushion the USD slippage since CNY will not reinforce the EUR's pull toward strength.
Numerous experts on the Chinese economy opine that the government is under immense pressure to boost economic growth and adopt more progressive policies. Although Hong Kong and Chinese equities have dwindled and are presently at lower levels compared to their long-term range, some big Wall Street corners still perceive the possibility of growth in the financial and industrial domains.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD under pressure below 1.1000 after US ADP data
EUR/USD trades in the negative territory below 1.1000 on Wednesday. The data from the US showed that employment in the private sector rose by 324,000 in July, much higher than the market expectation of 189,000, helping the US Dollar preserve its strength and weighing on the pair.
GBP/USD drops below 1.2750 as USD benefits from upbeat data
GBP/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and dropped below 1.2750 in the early American session on Wednesday. The US Dollar continues to outperform its rivals following the better-than-expected ADP employment data and forces the pair to stay on the back foot.
Gold retreats below $1,950 after US employment data
Gold price declined below $1,950 in the second half of the day on Wednesday. After ADP reported that employment in the private sector rose much more than expected in July, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield started to edge higher above 4%, causing XAU/USD to stretch lower.
Bitcoin price spikes as MicroStrategy’s Saylor may increase BTC holdings after $750 million stock sale
Bitcoin price has made a commendable move in the lower timeframe, rising despite the overall lack of volatility. With a little push from software developer firm MicroStrategy, the flagship crypto has reclaimed levels last seen around July 24.
DJIA stock futures fall on US rating downgrade, ADP surprise
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is watching its futures track lower on Wednesday after Fitch downgraded the US federal government’s credit rating.