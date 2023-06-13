Large-cap growth stocks are powering the equity market higher to start the week as investors look ahead to Wednesday's FOMC meeting and anticipate a pause in the Fed's hiking cycle.
Next up, we get an update on the inflation landscape. Still, with stocks trading well, it suggests broader markets think today's CPI report should have little impact on tomorrow's FOMC decision.
May loan, TSF and M2 data all came below expectations again after the disappointing credit data in April. It likely contributed to the policy interest rate cut decision by the PBOC this morning.
The cut was followed by headlines suggesting the possibility of broader stimulus for the property sector. Although CNY strengthened on the news, we think risks remain skewed towards the weak side of the currency as growth targets are bound to disappoint. And if the policy focuses on rate cuts rather than government stimulus, as the headlines suggest, interest differentials vs the USD will weigh heavily.
Euro is moving higher as ECB commentary points to a broad consensus that more monetary tightening will be required, with a majority on the Governing Council seeming to support two final hikes in June and July.
Oil prices are bouncing on the PBoC policy" giddy up" as traders expect even more easing measures to be announced, including MLF rate and LPR cuts over the next few days and another RRR cut in Q3 to facilitate activity growth.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Eyes US CPI inflation data ahead of Fed policy meeting – LIVE
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) will release the most important inflation measure, the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures, on Tuesday, June 13 at 12:30 GMT. Investors will scrutinize the data to decide whether the US Federal Reserve will pause rate hikes in June.
EUR/USD hits monthly highs above 1.0800 ahead of US CPI inflation data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.0800, flirting with monthly highs after Germany's Economic Sentiment unexpectedly improved to -8.5 in June. The pair remains on the front foot as the US Dollar tracks the US Treasury bond yields lower amid expectations of soft US CPI data.
GBP/USD holds gains above 1.2550 after UK jobs data, US CPI eyed
GBP/USD is holding its daily rebound above 1.2550 in the European session on Tuesday. The data from the UK showed that wage inflation continued to run hot in May, providing a boost to Pound Sterling. Later in the day, US inflation data will be watched closely by investors.
Gold fits above $1960 as USD looks fragile, US CPI hogs limelight
Gold price (XAU/USD) has shifted its auction above the crucial resistance of $1,960.00 ahead of the release of the United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, which will release at 12:30 GMT.
XRP price climbs ahead of Hinman document release in SEC vs. Ripple case
The so-called Hinman documents, a key element in the legal battle between the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and payment giant Ripple, are set to be released Tuesday.