Share:

Large-cap growth stocks are powering the equity market higher to start the week as investors look ahead to Wednesday's FOMC meeting and anticipate a pause in the Fed's hiking cycle.

Next up, we get an update on the inflation landscape. Still, with stocks trading well, it suggests broader markets think today's CPI report should have little impact on tomorrow's FOMC decision.

May loan, TSF and M2 data all came below expectations again after the disappointing credit data in April. It likely contributed to the policy interest rate cut decision by the PBOC this morning.

The cut was followed by headlines suggesting the possibility of broader stimulus for the property sector. Although CNY strengthened on the news, we think risks remain skewed towards the weak side of the currency as growth targets are bound to disappoint. And if the policy focuses on rate cuts rather than government stimulus, as the headlines suggest, interest differentials vs the USD will weigh heavily.

Euro is moving higher as ECB commentary points to a broad consensus that more monetary tightening will be required, with a majority on the Governing Council seeming to support two final hikes in June and July.

Oil prices are bouncing on the PBoC policy" giddy up" as traders expect even more easing measures to be announced, including MLF rate and LPR cuts over the next few days and another RRR cut in Q3 to facilitate activity growth.