Markets
Markets are taking a bit of a defensive posture ahead of US earnings and possibly due to the rosier economic picture that does point to some risk that central banks may be forced to keep growth below potential via further policy tightening if more resilient growth prompts inflation or commodity prices do surprise to the upside significantly.
Oil prices
With China data turning the corner in Q4, oil prices should start to trend higher. Still, given the uniquely volatile nature of oil prices, macro-economic and financial market crosswinds will likely keep traders bobbing and weaving as the market debate hard vs soft vs any landing.
Asia FX
A little too far, too fast.
Although the beats on the Chinese activity data were generally perceived as positive, the data did not trigger any follow-through buying of the renminbi or Asian currencies. Rather than the start of the end, this interlude is likely a pre-Lunar New Year "profit-taking pause" ultimately, when Chinese consumers start spending their three years' worth of Covid savings, it will provide a spectacular growth boost to the Yuan, pro-cyclical currencies like the Euro, and commodity currencies. It will also mark another positive development for the European growth outlook.
Bank of Japan
Most expect YCC to remain in place with potentially greater flexibility introduced. Still, after the surprise move last month and reports of a plan to review the side effects of YCC at this meeting, the risk of abandoning it seems unlikely, especially with Tokyo Yen flows providing little tell.
If the BoJ decides to proceed with a second consecutive tweak to the current policy, even if still characterized as a technical adjustment, the market would likely press more aggressively against YCC and prepare for a nearer-term exit, so the street should remain locked into bullish JPY trades.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD approaches the weekly low amid a souring market mood Premium
The US Dollar posted substantial gains in the American session, as global stocks collapsed on the back of renewed recession fears. Australian December employment figures coming up next.
EUR/USD trims most of its intraday gains and losses the 1.0800 mark Premium
EUR/USD trades around 1.0790 as fears of a US recession spurred risk aversion, helping the Greenback to recover the ground lost at the beginning of the day. Wall Street collapsed amid renewed demand for safe-haven assets.
Gold: Recession fears weighing on XAU/USD Premium
Spot gold jumped to $1,925.82 a troy ounce on Wednesday, as the broad US Dollar weakness that persisted throughout the first half of the day was later exacerbated by United States data.
Bitcoin recovery fuels NFT growth, digital collectibles garner big interest as BTC crosses $21,550
Bitcoin wiped out all its losses from the FTX exchange crash in November, BTC recovered and hit a cycle high at $21,550, following the release of lower-than-expected CPI and then PPI inflation data, which hit the US Dollar.
US retail sales weaken, driving further Dow losses
A second day of losses for the Dow comes as investors watch some worrying weakness in retail sales, says Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.