Stocks in Asia were mixed with Japan's Nikkei (+1.2%) on a weaker Yen, while the rest of the region saw modest moves. There was little macro news out of the region today. Still, sentiment is suffering from China's GDP hangover.
European equities are trading with an upward bias as investors digest a slew of softer inflation releases and the less hawkish implications the global inflation reset will have on central bank interest rates.
Across asset classes, oil futures are slightly higher, with front-month Brent punching up to just above $80/bbl on supply concerns. Likely a delayed response to Saudia Arabia's voluntary production cut amid signs that Moscow finally appears to make good on its pledge to cut supply to international markets. And to a degree, the fall in sovereign yields makes for a more friendly risk-taking platform.
The Pound is precipitously weaker in line with a sharp decline in yields on UK sovereign bonds. as UK inflation comes in much softer than expected..And short-dated futures now indicate the August MPC as a close call between a 25 or 50-bp hike as opposed to a 50-bp certainty.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
