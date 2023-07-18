Ahead of the New York open, in an orderly fashion, government bond yields are trending lower as the soft landing narrative continues to engulf sentiment.
And while the 2024 interest rate cut pricing looks excessive, the upside to yields is likely more limited from here as cooling US inflation should continue to push bond yields lower, driven by the real components.
Investors are shifting gears from inflation/recession concerns to soft landing/disinflation nirvana with long-term growth optimism partly fueled by AI.
Markets are in the thrall of 'Goldilocks' - the S&P 500 reached new YTD highs, and commodities have been solid, helped by a weaker USD and idiosyncratic factors like short covering.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
