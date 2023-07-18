Share:

Ahead of the New York open, in an orderly fashion, government bond yields are trending lower as the soft landing narrative continues to engulf sentiment.

And while the 2024 interest rate cut pricing looks excessive, the upside to yields is likely more limited from here as cooling US inflation should continue to push bond yields lower, driven by the real components.

Investors are shifting gears from inflation/recession concerns to soft landing/disinflation nirvana with long-term growth optimism partly fueled by AI.

Markets are in the thrall of 'Goldilocks' - the S&P 500 reached new YTD highs, and commodities have been solid, helped by a weaker USD and idiosyncratic factors like short covering.