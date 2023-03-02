Share:

Heading into the New York Open, Oil prices are higher as traders re-embrace the China demand boom and flattish non-OPEC supply view, which should put markets in deficit in Q2.

The restart of China data releases after the CNY pause, alongside the likely pro-growth tone to the Two Sessions policy event, should offer a better macro setup for oil.

Still, global markets are caught between now misaligned macro drivers – a stronger China and persistent Fed – and exacerbated by impatient investors of all stripes.

In light of the more robust growth and firmer inflation news, the market has continued to price in a more hawkish central bank narrative.

The strong growth picture in the US is raising questions about the validity of further USD weakness. And given just how fragile risk sentiment is, it could be too big of a hurdle for a broader US dollar correction in the near term.

Gold is snared in a US dollar-driven regime but continues to find dip buyers as a hedge against a re-inflation of geopolitical risk premium.

In addition, despite US 10-year UST testing 4 %, the 2's vs10's ( -.88 %) inversion won't go away, anchoring gold above downside technical levels.