Over the past month, markets have priced in a significant relaxation of inflation risks, with the softer June US inflation print causing the most significant implied policy impact this year. At the same time, inflation relief has continued to ripple through all corners and should allow global central banks to step back from their sharp tightening cycles and provide a better backdrop for risk assets.

The further we move into the immaculate disinflation scenario, the less fear markets will have of the Fed hiking rates again. Instead, traders will move directly to assume the next move will be a cut, especially if GDP, as expected, signals disinflation and below-trend growth.*

Still, even in this scenario, we do not think there will be a structural shift away from the dollar, as any run on the greenback will require better capital returns abroad. In an AI environment where US companies are steering the ship, it is hard to imagine higher AI equity returns anywhere else.

ECB is operating on automatic pilot and in full-on inflation data dependence, making the ECB a reactive rather than a pre-emptive central bank. Hence with inflation easing and a manufacturing recession devolving into a services slump, the ECB is in a much trickier spot than the Fed.