Over the past month, markets have priced in a significant relaxation of inflation risks, with the softer June US inflation print causing the most significant implied policy impact this year. At the same time, inflation relief has continued to ripple through all corners and should allow global central banks to step back from their sharp tightening cycles and provide a better backdrop for risk assets.
The further we move into the immaculate disinflation scenario, the less fear markets will have of the Fed hiking rates again. Instead, traders will move directly to assume the next move will be a cut, especially if GDP, as expected, signals disinflation and below-trend growth.*
Still, even in this scenario, we do not think there will be a structural shift away from the dollar, as any run on the greenback will require better capital returns abroad. In an AI environment where US companies are steering the ship, it is hard to imagine higher AI equity returns anywhere else.
ECB is operating on automatic pilot and in full-on inflation data dependence, making the ECB a reactive rather than a pre-emptive central bank. Hence with inflation easing and a manufacturing recession devolving into a services slump, the ECB is in a much trickier spot than the Fed.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
ECB raises rates by the expected 25 bps, Lagarde holds the key – LIVE
The European Central Bank (ECB) raised key rates by 25 bps in July, as widely expected. EUR/USD falls on 'sell the fact' trading and a dovish tweak in the policy statement. ECB President Christine Lagarde's comments are eagerly awaited for clarity on the policy outlook.
GBP/USD drops toward 1.2900 after strong US data
GBP/USD is reversing from over one-week highs to test 1.2900 in early American trading. The US Dollar rebound is gathering momentum after the US preliminary Q2 GDP expanded at an annualized rate of 2.4% vs. +1.8% expected. Other US economic data also bettered expectations.
Gold price extends the fall toward $1,950 after upbeat US GDP data
Gold price is accelerating its decline toward the $1,950 after the US advance annualized Q2 GDP beat estimates with 2.4% and revived hawkish Fed bets, triggering a fresh uptick in the US Dollar alongside the US Treasury bond yields. Gold price also cheers dovish ECB rate hike.
BTC remains unbothered by Fed's diplomatic comments in FOMC
Bitcoin maintains an overall uptrend with critical support at $29,000 as the FOMC decision comes as expected. Ethereum requires a substantial push to surpass $1,873 and break from below the 50-day EMA foothold.
Shell share price slips as profits fall short
The Shell share price has seen its share price decline from the levels we saw earlier this year, as lower oil and gas prices weighed on expectations when it came to revenues, as well as profits.