Markets
Halfway through May, global markets are holding firm and climbing the towering Wall of Worry, as banking worries appear less concerning than most had initially thought. That said, I hate to be a fly in the ointment. However, a plausible catalyst for growth and equity market downside is the looming US debt ceiling, which is still a potential event for June despite white smoke emanating from Capital Hill yesterday. And until ink officially meets paper, a deal is not done.
Despite the systematic bid in stock markets, discretionary investors are still navigating a narrow path to a soft landing with tighter lending standards on one side, while the almightly US consumer is providing the current counterbalance on the other.
With the risks of additional bank failures fading, a sense of calm has returned to financial markets. The Fed's emergency support to banks has also ebbed. However, higher deposit rates have increased bank funding costs and pressured loan margins, reducing lending incentives. Consequently, lending standards, tightening before this year, have become more restrictive and will continue to temper economic growth.
We believe the Fed will ultimately shift to pause mode, reflecting concerns that further tightening could lead to a harder landing for the economy and financial system.
The dollar is bid as the rates and FX markets are coming around to the idea that the Fed is unlikely to shift gears this year due to robust economic data and frothy stock markets, which will offer the Fed much more latitude to pause rates through 2023 to further temper inflation before slowly guiding rates back to more neutral levels through 2024.
We are 100 % in the pause camp, consistent with the Fed data dependency, where a pause will offer them, and investors, some much-needed breathing room through the summer to assess the impact of 500 bps of cumulative increases on the economy and inflation.
Forex
State Banks were buying Yuan. USDCNH is off the highs and is consistent with our morning view that traders could get hit with the blunt end of the PBoC intervention stick. But I still think this is smoothing rather than pushing back against the direction of travel as the Chinese authorities are encouraging + 7.00 USDCNH currency depreciation to right the ship and drive some inflation in hat-tip fashion to the Bank of Japan monetary policy.
Oil
On the macro level, Oil markets are now torn between robust economic data from the US, soft data, and deflationary impulses from China.
Oil is higher as robust US macro data is far more critical than any other input for prompt oil.
Isn't it ironic that the US, which was supposed to be in a recession months ago, now carries the oil market baton?
WTI bulls are counting on a healthy US driving season, which should be on the cards, especially if the US consumer remains confident and continues to travel.
I'm far from bearish on China's service sector demand, which should continue to climb. Still, extremely sour sentiment towards other parts of the economy, like manufacturing, could continue to haunt Oil bulls throughout the year's second half.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
