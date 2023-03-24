Given so many unknowns, this isn't a situation when policymakers will immediately rub circles on your back. The US Bank Crisis is an evolving narrative; unfortunately for the Fed, they could be heading into mission-impossible territory as sticky inflation and impeding credit crunch offer no one size fits all solutions. I think the market is starting to sense that.
And with the European banks rejoining the cast of the banking crisis saga, we could reach a tipping point in the narrative where there is no trade-off. Then the next stop could be the dumpster fire zone where super stagflation likes to hang out.
And as my mind wanders to what the Fed could be doing this summer -- hiking, pausing or cutting? I can't remember a period in time when each distinct scenario carried a reasonable near-term delta.
While higher credit conditions could substitute for rate hikes, the asset market impression of these two arcs is very dissimilar. Hence, we remain cautious about buying risk, as fast-moving rate lower rate signals are a red flag warning or a get-out-of-dodge signal these days.
Looking further down the drain, however, it's hard not to be concerned about the medium-term availability of bank lending in the real economy. And this has opened up a whole new can of worms - broadly defined in a practical sense- is likely to worsen.
Fear is contagious, and contagion always finds a friend in gold. But the catalyst for the current rise in 'fear' was not only banking and funding stress, to levels last seen in March 2020, but also a sharp rise in the market-implied probability of a US recession in the next year.
The market signals on FX are erring towards the "safe -haven" currencies where the cleanest expression is long YEN. Still, the unavoidable demand for safe-haven US dollars will kick in if banking woes start to get ugly globally.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
