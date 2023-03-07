Share:

Forex

So far, Fed officials have seemingly not moved much from their December projections – mostly suggesting they are still moving along that path, possibly to a slightly higher resting position. If Chair Powell sticks to that view today, it would be taken as slightly dovish, posing a downside risk to the Dollar. But, while there appears to be a high bar to go back to 50bp increments, with data running hot, there is little incentive for the Fed to want to push back much on the market pricing, with some probability of a more aggressive approach.

Suppose there are no surprises in Chair Powell’s testimony. In that case, the data will ultimately have the final say, starting with used car auction prices today, JOLTS tomorrow, and the NFP on Friday.

The colossal inflation issue is that the used car supply will be low over the coming months because very few leases were signed in the early days of the pandemic.

In February, Chair Powell took comfort from goods disinflation but used car auction prices have started going in the wrong direction recently, which could be problematic for the Fed given higher auction prices tend to have an effect over several months.

Despite all the talk, the Fed will not kill the economy over used car prices. They would probably be quite happy with 3% or 4% this year, which still looks like a soft landing at a slightly higher interest rate than we have today. The bigger problem is in Europe, which is behind the curve - inflation rates in France, Germany and elsewhere have come in much higher than expected in the last couple of weeks.

Japan's wage growth was low, highlighting a difference between the BoJ tweaking YCC and a broader exit from easy policy.

The RBA hiked 25bp overnight; the attending statement maintained a clear hawkish bias, but forward guidance and the characterization of the economy softened as labour market conditions have eased, the risk of the wage-price spiral has lessened, and inflation has likely peaked. The RBA has turned more data-dependent recently, which can lead to frequent changes in communication that take the market by surprise because of the volatility in Australian data.

Today’s statement provides the RBA options to pause the tightening cycle if the recent weakness in the monthly labour force reports is sustained.

Oil

Oil is trading a bit lower as mild profit-taking set in ahead of Powell’s speech, just in case of any cross-asset spillover from a hawkish retort.

Interest rate markets are positioned for 25bp hikes in March, May, and June with a peak funds rate of 5.25-5.50%. Still, more problematic for risky assets, including oil markets, because rates traders are starting to think more hikes may be needed if the US economy reaccelerates as the drag on growth from past policy tightening fades.

On the OPEC front, you must think producers are more than happy at Brent $85 per barrel, and they don't want to raise issues with the West and let oil steadily march up through $100 without bringing more barrels to market.

In China, we suspect Q1 demand should remain relatively stable. China imported 11 mbd in January, and in February, we should see a slight drop in March as state-owned refineries will begin maintenance in late March through May.

With mobility returning to the pre-Covid norm, traders will stay long until proven wrong ahead of several data releases out of China this week that will likely put an end to growing skepticism over the strength of its post-reopening recovery.