The Fed delivered what many describe as a hawkish surprise yesterday. The median dot showed two more hikes despite The Street's inflation expectations falling. But the decision not to hike in June seems to have created more confusion than not. After all, if you still need to hike 50 bp, why stop hiking now?
While the projections implied a somewhat more hawkish reaction function than most expected, holding rates steady on the day and tying future hikes to the inflation outlook provided the dovish counterbalance. The combination of expected inflation relief over the summer and lower rates volatility should be good for risk markets once the " hawkish shock" fades.
China May data was slightly weaker than expected. And to push back on persistent economic weakness, most expect some additional targeted easing, especially on housing and maybe even as soon as tomorrow. However, the magnitude of the stimulus should be smaller than in previous easing cycles.
So now that President Xi's birthday party rally has just about filled the early June swoon gap, the question is, will there be enough policy juice to squeeze more shorts out of the markets?
The ECB is broadly expected to read from the same script when it meets later today. In contrast to the US, activity data has been underwhelming, while falling gas prices have, until recently, provided significant headline inflation relief.
The bounce in EUR is overdone, but I would caution that market expectations are already for a relatively dovish meeting, and the risk is that the ECB sounds overboard hawkish on sticky core inflation.
Ultimately the US and Europe backdrop is not that divergent; hence buyers are lined up at 1.07 and sellers at 1.09 to fade the extremes.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
ECB hikes rates by 25 bps, revises up inflation projections – LIVE
The European Central Bank (ECB) raised key rates by 25 bps in June, as widely expected. The central bank revised up its inflation projections, driving EUR/USD modestly higher. President Christine Lagarde's comments on the rate outlook are awaited.
GBP/USD keeps range above 1.2650, US data eyed
GBP/USD is keeping its range above 1.2650 in the European trading hours. The pair is heading back toward 1.2699, the highest level since late April 2022. The US Dollar pulls back amid profit-taking after the hawkish Fed pause-inspired rally. US data eyed.
Gold retakes $1,930 after ECB rate hike
Gold price is recovering from monthly lows, looking for a sustained move above $1,930 after the expected 25 bps ECB rate hike. The precious metal awaits the US economic data for further trading impetus after the Fed's hawkish pause.
Coinbase CLO challenges SEC’s congressional action on DEXes registration
Coinbase Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal has challenged the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) proposal to have decentralized exchanges (DEXs) register with the regulator like any other exchange.
MULN craters 33% in just 24 hours
Another day, another sell-off for Mullen Automotive (MULN). CEO David Michery and company continue to dilute the burgeoning electric vehicle (EV) upstart at a record pace, which is causing the MULN share price to dwindle.