The Fed delivered what many describe as a hawkish surprise yesterday. The median dot showed two more hikes despite The Street's inflation expectations falling. But the decision not to hike in June seems to have created more confusion than not. After all, if you still need to hike 50 bp, why stop hiking now?

While the projections implied a somewhat more hawkish reaction function than most expected, holding rates steady on the day and tying future hikes to the inflation outlook provided the dovish counterbalance. The combination of expected inflation relief over the summer and lower rates volatility should be good for risk markets once the " hawkish shock" fades.

China May data was slightly weaker than expected. And to push back on persistent economic weakness, most expect some additional targeted easing, especially on housing and maybe even as soon as tomorrow. However, the magnitude of the stimulus should be smaller than in previous easing cycles.

So now that President Xi's birthday party rally has just about filled the early June swoon gap, the question is, will there be enough policy juice to squeeze more shorts out of the markets?

The ECB is broadly expected to read from the same script when it meets later today. In contrast to the US, activity data has been underwhelming, while falling gas prices have, until recently, provided significant headline inflation relief.

The bounce in EUR is overdone, but I would caution that market expectations are already for a relatively dovish meeting, and the risk is that the ECB sounds overboard hawkish on sticky core inflation.

Ultimately the US and Europe backdrop is not that divergent; hence buyers are lined up at 1.07 and sellers at 1.09 to fade the extremes.