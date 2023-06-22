Forex
The Bank of England delivered a 50bp hike following "significant upside news in recent data that indicates more persistence in the inflation process.". The Committee was careful to stress that the decision applied only to "this particular meeting" to avoid the market from extrapolating 50bp as the new normal and likely contributed to the more muted market reaction. But by remaining vigilant in the face of hyperinflation, the BoE avoided that dreaded falling the behind the curve's negative impact on Sterling’s exchange rate.
The ECB's message last week that policy tightening has "more ground to cover" amid ongoing concerns about the inflation outlook, together with evidence of progress towards the Fed peak, has seen the EURUSD crest 1.1000 to surprisingly little fanfare suggesting most traders were on the same page here.
US jobless claims are also at the top of FX Trader radars. Suppose claims continue to trend higher this evening. In that case, it will be one of the clearest signs that the US labour market is more convincingly turning a softer corner and could weaken the US dollar further, especially against the Euro and the Pound.
In the face of persistent growth headwinds, the yuan continues to trade with a weaker bias. And while traders expect more policy easing this year, it will be of the RRR and OMO cut variety hence negative for the currency in an EM carry environment.
Elevated debt levels and the "housing is for living in, not for speculation" mantra likely means that any property and infrastructure stimulus will not be of the large-scale variety.
Oil
Oil prices suffer from a case of central bank rate hike fever today and monetary policy that is specifically geared to stifle growth. While at the same time, the recessionistas are out in full force with the US yield curve in deep inversion.
Markets
Stocks are also struggling amid a landscape dotted with rate hike craters and signs that key central banks are far from finishing the job.
