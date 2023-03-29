Markets
A peaceful interlude has engulfed global markets yet again as investors try to decide if this was a bank crisis that wasn't or if some real economic worries lie in waiting.
But as stability concerns ebb, attention now shifts back to the Fed, which presumably has more wood to chop; however, the critical question is how much.
Oil
Oil prices continued their recent rally on Wednesday, inching their way to $80 bbl after a bullish draw in US inventories, reports the US will start refilling strategic reserves this year, all the while the dispute between Iraq and Kurdistan continues to boil and taking around 400,000 barrels offline.
After the massive down draft, traders are probably not long enough for all this surprisingly bullish news and could be forced to chase higher, compounded by the fact that the heat is coming off the banking crisis that perhaps wasn't.
Forex
JPY
Japan policymakers continue to face questions over the future of YCC. On the one hand, Ex-BoJ board member Sakurai noted that YCC is likely to remain in its current form until at least July. The recently-appointed Deputy Governor Uchida said that a tweak to YCC will undoubtedly become an option once inflation looks closer to sustainably hitting its target. He also noted that such a move might best come as a surprise. Put together; there are two key takeaways from recent communication. First, the current case of lower yields and a potential slowdown in global growth is more likely to delay BoJ normalization. Second, BoJ officials are still discussing a tweak in YCC rather than a wholesale policy change, so the path for US rates and global risk appetite should matter more for the Yen than domestic developments.
Observation
It is easy to become cynical of our entire framework, mainly when we write about an unfolding Main Street tragedy where folks in the boondocks will end up paying the price of 15 years of super-easy money policy that has weakened the foundation of the US economy, but padded Wall Street coffers. That architecture is no longer sound, as exemplified by the front-end rates volatility witnessed over the past few weeks, which was nothing short of epic. But stocks are betting that policymakers will keep kicking that can down the road, but even that will eventually stop.
Coming up today
The US. The head of the NY Fed Supervision Group will speak to the New York Bankers Association at 8 am NY. The Fed Vice Chair for Supervision, Chair of the FDIC, and Treasury Undersecretary will testify to the House at 10 am NY.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
AMC CEO Adam Aron may have one last trick up his sleeve. Rumors circulated on Tuesday that AMZN founder Jeff Bezos had come out of retirement to organize several executives to look into acquiring the struggling cinema chain.