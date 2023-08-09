Share:

Given the lack of significant data releases elsewhere and before tomorrow's highly anticipated US inflation report, China data is currently in the spotlight.

While there is clear evidence of deflation in both consumer and producer prices in China, suggesting a sluggish economy, most analysts have already downgraded China's growth. As a result, there were few fireworks today.

Although markets are in mean reversion mode, given all the background noise, US Treasury auction supply concerns and inflation unknowns, traders could be reluctant to add more risk in any direction.

At the start of this week, the dollar found its footing on safe-haven demand but has given up those gains after yesterday's 3-year US Treasury note auction went off without a hitch. Still, supply concerns remain front and center, with 38 bln 10-year notes on auction today.

With the next US CPI print coming up tomorrow, it is worth noting that the Broad Dollar has recovered a large chunk of the selloff triggered by the last soft US CPI print. While the first leg of the short dollar covering was Europe-centric, more recently, Dollar strengthening has been sharper versus EM FX as carry trade attrition was evident over the last week, with EM central bank meetings pointing in a more dovish direction

A friendlier risk backdrop, which a weaker US CPI print could catalyze, is likely needed to push stocks higher, quash the demand for dollars and reactivate the carry trade.