New year sees equities march higher

Omicron worries fade

UK growth names popular in London

The FTSE 100 has started the year with a solid set of gains, pushing above 7500 for the first time in almost two years. The index has joined in the strong start to 2022 for most stock markets, most notably of course in the US, where the bull market has begun 2022 in confident fashion by moving to fresh record highs. Investors seem to have discarded the worries about Omicron that plagued them in December, while for now the jitters about inflation and central bank policy appear to be far from everyone’s minds.

If the list of FTSE 100 gainers is anything to go by, then investors appear keen to put their money to work in dependable, dividend-paying stocks. IAG has surged on hopes air travel might return to normal sooner than feared, but otherwise it is banks, oil stocks and consumer spending that seems to populate the top gainers list today. In the US tech is faltering after its good day yesterday, but in London investors appear to be putting their faith in a UK economic rebound.