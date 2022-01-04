Stocks are making further gains on the first full day of 2022 trading in London, with investors keen to benefit from the brighter outlook for the global economy expected in 2022.
- New year sees equities march higher
- Omicron worries fade
- UK growth names popular in London
The FTSE 100 has started the year with a solid set of gains, pushing above 7500 for the first time in almost two years. The index has joined in the strong start to 2022 for most stock markets, most notably of course in the US, where the bull market has begun 2022 in confident fashion by moving to fresh record highs. Investors seem to have discarded the worries about Omicron that plagued them in December, while for now the jitters about inflation and central bank policy appear to be far from everyone’s minds.
If the list of FTSE 100 gainers is anything to go by, then investors appear keen to put their money to work in dependable, dividend-paying stocks. IAG has surged on hopes air travel might return to normal sooner than feared, but otherwise it is banks, oil stocks and consumer spending that seems to populate the top gainers list today. In the US tech is faltering after its good day yesterday, but in London investors appear to be putting their faith in a UK economic rebound.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
