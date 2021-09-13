In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz has found these amazing setups we thought you’d find interesting!

Indices are trying to start the new week off on the front foot.

SP500 bounces from the long-term up trendline in the same way it did many times before.

Gold escapes from the wedge to the downside. The negative sentiment is back.

Oil breaks the upper line of the flag and aims higher.

EURUSD goes down after the breakout of the neckline.

GBPUSD with a third Head and Shoulders pattern in a row. The previous two worked flawlessly.

AUDCAD, after a flat correction, is ready for another upswing.

USDJPY gets close to the end of the symmetric triangle, we’re waiting for a bigger move here.

EURJPY has a chance of creating a nice right shoulder, which would help to end the bearish correction.

EURNZD is ready to continue the downswing after the price tested broken supports as the closest resistances.