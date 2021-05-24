Alasdair MacLeod, the Head of Research at Goldmoney, wonders if we may soon see “the end of paper gold and silver markets.”
The Bank of International Settlements (BIS) developed Basel III regulations, purportedly to prevent another 2008-style financial crisis. The roll out of these new measures began years ago.
Unless they secure a requested extension, European banks will have to comply with Net Stable Funding Requirements by the end of June. Along with other effects, these regulations could make trading in the gold and silver derivatives markets less profitable to them.
These paper markets operate like rigged casinos, with bankers as the organized crime syndicates in charge. In fact, the Department of Justice recently prosecuted JP Morgan Chase using the same RICO laws developed to prosecute the mafia.
The end of the paper gold and silver markets would be a very good thing for honest price discovery and for the cause of sound money.
We hope McLeod is right about the effect of the regulation. He certainly makes a good case.
However, the last thing anyone should expect is for the BIS and other regulators to be part of any honest effort at reform. They work for the bad guys. What then is really going on with these new rules?
MacLeod isn’t certain about what the BIS is up to, given the apparent dire consequences for gold and silver derivatives trading. Like many of us, he doubts the BIS can be counted on to do the right thing.
Maybe the policy wonks there made a mistake. They wrote a regulation years ago and didn’t understand what the true effect would be.
Perhaps killing the paper markets is part of a plan to reset commodity prices much higher. Massive price inflation and currency devaluation has always been, in our view, the most likely method for dealing with otherwise unpayable mountains of debt.
Another interesting theory suggests that derivatives trading simply won’t be needed to manage the gold and silver markets anymore.
Central Bank Digital Currencies are on the way. Bankers and politicians are busily planning a monetary system which offers total oversight and control for them and zero privacy or control for the rest of us.
If they get their way, physical cash will go by the wayside and 100% of transactions will be recorded on a blockchain operated and monitored by the Federal Reserve.
The central bank and federal agencies, including the IRS, will no longer have to rely on private banks and credit unions to provide transaction records. That information will reside at their fingertips, stored on government servers.
Authorities will be thrilled to hold vast new powers. They could add, or remove, funds from peoples’ digital wallets at will. Payments to unapproved merchants and individuals could be prohibited.
Some even more novel ideas have already been floated. An expiration date could be applied to stimulus funds, thereby forcing citizens to spend. Money may also be restricted for use only within certain geographic boundaries.
This amount of power and control is irresistible to the sociopaths at the top of world power structures. We can be sure they intend to reach for it.
Central banks around the world are well down the road toward development of digital currencies, so the timing of the current inflationary surge, as well as the Basel III regulatory change, is a little suspicious.
One tried-and-true approach for curtailing citizens’ freedoms involves “problem, reaction, solution.” Despots could manufacture a currency crisis, then offer digital currency as the solution.
Former Chicago mayor and Obama administration operative Rahm Emanuel, an apparent student of Rules for Radicals author Saul Alinsky, famously said, “You never want a serious crisis to go to waste. And what I mean by that is an opportunity to do things that you think you could not do before.”
If Basel III regulations do signal the end of the current price discovery scheme in metals, no goldbug will miss it. It will be fun to watch what that might do for gold and silver prices.
Just be aware there is a much bigger game also afoot.
Money Metals Exchange and its staff do not act as personal investment advisors for any specific individual. Nor do we advocate the purchase or sale of any regulated security listed on any exchange for any specific individual. Readers and customers should be aware that, although our track record is excellent, investment markets have inherent risks and there can be no guarantee of future profits. Likewise, our past performance does not assure the same future. You are responsible for your investment decisions, and they should be made in consultation with your own advisors. By purchasing through Money Metals, you understand our company not responsible for any losses caused by your investment decisions, nor do we have any claim to any market gains you may enjoy. This Website is provided “as is,” and Money Metals disclaims all warranties (express or implied) and any and all responsibility or liability for the accuracy, legality, reliability, or availability of any content on the Website.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.2200 amid cautious market mood
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.2200, as the US dollar attempts a bounce amid a cautious market mood. Inflation concerns counter receding Fed's tapering fears. Fedspeak awaited.
GBP/USD drops below 1.4150 ahead of Bailey's speech
GBP/USD is trading under 1.4150, as the US dollar finds its feet amid holiday-thinned market conditions. UK reopening optimism continue to underpin the pound, despite rising cases of the Indian covid variant. Eyes on Bailey's speech.
XAU/USD struggles for direction, stuck in a range around $1,880 level
Gold seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the early North American session and was last seen trading in the neutral territory, around the $1,880 region.
China’s crackdown intensifies, while BTC suggests minor upswing
Bitcoin price shows a steady downtrend that could bounce from the support level at $29,936. Ethereum price is on the verge of a reversal as it recoils from the demand zone extending from $2,106 to $2,397.
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Bitcoin bubbles over but equites survive and prosper
A tumultuous week but not on Wall Street. Crypto, in particular Bitcoin, was the narrative spreading across trading screens this week and the crypto leader suffered a staggering fall on Wednesday.