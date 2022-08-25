Market movers today
Today's key economic release is the IFO survey of the business climate in August. After the relative weak preliminary PMI release on Tuesday, the IFO survey will probably also show a decline in confidence among German companies both regarding the current situation but also expectations to the future amid the headwinds from the energy crisis in Germany and high inflation.
We also get the details for the German second quarter GDP, which showed zero growth in the preliminary release.
In the US, the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium 2022 begins today. The detailed programme will be released today, but we already know that Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks tomorrow at 16.00 CET. US yields have been climbing higher in recent days suggesting financial markets expect Powell to come with a hawkish message.
The 60 second overview
China steps up stimulus of the economy: Overnight China outlined a further 1 trillion yuan (equivalent to USD146bn) in stimulus to support the Chinese economy which is hit by both property market problems, repeated COVID lockdowns and waning global demand. The stimulus package targets mainly new infrastructure spending through state-owned bank and local government lending. Asian equity and FX markets reacted mostly positively to the news.
Equities: Small moves in equities yesterday as investors await the Fed response at Jackson Hole. Sector performance was scattered, with an odd combination of real estate, communication services and financials among the top groups. S&P500 0.3%, Dow 0.2%, Nasdaq 0.4% and Russell 2000 outperforming, 0.8%. This takes S&P500 close to its 125-day moving average, where equities have not managed to stay more than a few days so far this year. Interestingly, most positioning indicators have risen over summer but this is not the case for trading volume that has continued lower. Hence, equities may very well continue its volatility and this is also what VIX is showing at 24.
FI: Global bond yields continue to rise ahead of the Jackson Hole conference as markets are expecting more hawkish comments from central banks as they prepare the market for more front-loading of rate hikes in order to bring down inflation. The tightening of monetary policy comes despite the risk of a recession especially in Europe. The pricing of ECB has shifted significantly during the past two weeks as we are now pricing some 200bp for 2022 and 2023 relative to 130bp two weeks ago.
FX: All in all yesterday was a fairly quiet session for FX markets. While the EUR spiked late in the session EUR/USD still failed to break above parity. HUF, MXN and NOK lead gains in majors space while NZD, AUD and GBP posted modest losses.
Credit: Credit markets were marginally positive yesterday with iTraxx main going 1.2bp tighter to 109.5bp while Xover tightened by 6.6bp to 542.7bp. Absolute spread levels continue to be wide though, reflecting the perceived risk of a stagflationary environment in the coming quarters. Even so, the primary markets seems to be open and we continue to see new deals being announced in both EUR and Nordic currencies.
Nordic macro
Yesterday, Martin Flodén broke the Riksbank's currency silence as the Riksbank is concerned that further weakness of the Swedish Krona could lead to additional inflation pressures. While it is interesting that the krona pops up on the agenda, comments like 'a stronger krona wouldn't hurt' (obviously it wouldn't!) and 'krona is way too weak' (normally 2% deviation from the KIX path would be described as noise!) are empty and of less significance to markets as long as they are not backed by further policy action or commitment.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recaptures parity ahead of German IFO, Jackson Hole
EUR/USD is extending the recovery rally above 1.0000 ahead of Germany's IFO survey. The US dollar corrects further, as China's stimulus boosts risk appetite. US GDP, Jackson Hole eyed as well.
GBP/USD extends gains above 1.1800 on softer USD, Jackson Hole eyed
GBP/USD is rising above 1.1800, resuming its recovery from two-year lows. The US dollar slips amid China's stimulus-driven market optimism while bulls shrug off pre-Jackson Hole event anxiety.
Gold run-up eyes $1,770 as China favors bulls, focus on Jackson Hole Premium
Gold price rises for the third consecutive day to refresh weekly top. China’s status as the key XAU/USD consumer favors the metal buyers in times of stimulus.
Will Shiba Inu price provide buy signal before exploding to $0.0000200
Shiba Inu price is looking to find a stable support floor that doubles as a launching pad after it undid its explosives rally in under a week. This development could take SHIB to the volume point of control (POC), where large buyers are likely to step in and trigger another rally.
Jackson Hole Symposium Preview: Will Powell power dollar bulls? Premium
The US dollar made another attempt to take on the two-decade peak heading into the Jackson Hole Symposium, which is crucial for the market’s pricing of the Fed’s rate hike expectations in the coming months.