Market movers today

On paper we are in for another quiet day today in terms of economic data releases. The most important release is US existing home sales in May, as there is increasing focus on housing market development after the significant tightening of financial conditions caused by the repricing of Fed hikes.

Besides that we have a few ECB and Fed speakers on today.

The 60 second overview

Markets: So far this week has been off to a fairly slow start where the lack of catalysts and yesterday's US holiday seem to have calmed markets following last week's sharp sell-off. With several indicators hitting oversold territory towards the end of last week we have seen equities rebound, global yields move modestly higher, oil rebounding and the USD posting modest losses. With US markets back today it will act as an important test on whether recent price action is but another bear-market rally or instead constitute the beginning of a more sustainable rebound in risky assets.

New Nordic macro forecast: This morning, we published our Nordic Outlook with updated economic forecasts for the Nordic countries. We have revised down the growth outlook in light of high inflation and rising interest rates, and now expect more or less flat GDP and stagnating or rising unemployment, with regional variations. House prices are set to decline from their high levels, except in Finland. We expect inflation to come down sharply in 2023 driven by energy prices. The economies are currently running at or above full capacity, which creates a buffer between weaker demand and weakness in production. As in other countries, we expect central banks to look through the weakening outlook and focus on stabilising inflation and inflation expectations.

ECB: Several ECB governing council members were on the wires yesterday. Strikingly, Centeno and Villeroy both giving indications that a new tool at the end may not be used at all. With market sentiment fragile in this regards, we believe a tool must be announced at the 21 July meeting not to induce another sell-off as credit risk is being assessed. Looking ahead, we expect next week's ECB forum in Sintra to be very important where notably Lagarde's speech next Tuesday at 9:00CET will be closely watched.

Renewable energy in the EU: Following recent announcements to re-fire up coal plants in Germany, Austria and the Netherlands amid another drop in Russian gas supplies European Commission President von der Leyen yesterday made the appeal to EU member countries not to back-track on the transition towards renewable energy. Von der Leyen acknowledged that the transition is a fine line in the current emergency but encouraged governments to stay focused on "massive investment in renewables".

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA): Earlier this month the RBA surprised markets by delivering a 50bp rate increase. With the Federal Reserve hiking rates by 75bp this has increased expectations that 75bp could be the new normal among central banks including possibly the RBA. Meanwhile, overnight both minutes from the last RBA meeting and a speech by Governor Lowe indicated that RBA is rather evaluating going by 25bp or 50bp at the coming meeting. 2Y AUD swap rates are down more than 10bp overnight.

Equities: Equities rose in Europe yesterday, with relatively low intraday volatility and closing close to day high with banks increasingly taking the lead during the day. It's been a while since we have had such a calm day in equities and some of could of course be related to the fact that US was closed. On the other hand, thin volume sometimes also gets blame for bigger sell-off as it take less to bring equities down. Also worth noting, 23 out of 24 industries in the Stoxx 600 were higher yesterday with only health care equipment and service being slightly negative. The positive sentiment has carried over to Asia this morning with green market across the countries and Japan leading advances with Nikkei 225 more than 2% higher. Futures in Europe and US also green this morning.

FI: France and Italy were the weakest performing jurisdictions in the EGB space yesterday after 1) Macron failed to get a majority at Sunday's parliamentary elections and 2) general weakness in the European rates space, amid US being out. Front end pricing was noteworthy steeper up until the 5y point, where Lagarde also said that wage growth has picked up and more was to come with 2bp in the 2023 segment. Media stories floated of an IG metal asking for a 7-8% pay rise (historically they receive around half). The 5-30 segment was broadly unchanged yesterday.

FX: FX markets were in a wait-and-see mode yesterday amid a closed US market. A return to stagflation as the new normal may very well push EUR/USD below 1.00 in the coming years.

Credit: The European credit markets saw a slight relief following a very bearish week, with iTraixx main tightening by 3bp to 108bp and Xover tightening by 20bp to 542bp. The positive tone Monday was underlined by the fact that the level of new bond issue volume in Europe exceeded the whole of last week.