Asian stocks start the week on positive note on liquidity-boosting measures from the People’s Bank of China, but rising Covid concerns weigh on reflation trade.
Oil remains offered below $75pb, as gold sees limited appetite near $1800 per oz.
Investors will focus on US big bank earnings and the US inflation this week, while next week’s European Central Bank (ECB) meeting will remain one of the popular market topics after the ECB head Lagarde hinted at new guidance measures at next week’s meeting.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases towards 1.1850 as US dollar recovers
EUR/USD is edging lower toward 1.1850 as the dollar recovers and the euro suffers from ECB Lagarde's dovish comments. Investors are eyeing a new rise in covid cases caused by the Delta variant and await US inflation figures.
GBP/USD retreats from 1.39 as UK may keep some restrictions
GBP/USD is trading below 1.39 amid dollar strength and comments by British officials that some restrictions will remain intact in next week's reopening. Covid cases remain elevated in the UK.
XAU/USD reverses a brief dip below $1800 as USD bounce falters
Gold price is attempting a brief dip below the $1800 mark, as the US dollar’s rebound loses steam in the European session. So far this Monday, gold price has witnessed good two-way price action, initially having tested the $1810 barrier before retracing below $1800.
Shiba Inu price eyes 20% gains as ShibaSwap DEX adds three new pairs
Shiba Inu price is hovering above a crucial support floor at $0.000007. SHIB might rally 20% due to the addition of three new pairs to the ShibaSwap decentralized exchange. A failure to reclaim $0.00000625 after a breakdown will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Wall Street Week Ahead: Earnings season is back, can banks boom again?
Another week, another nothing to see here, let's move on to record highs. It was not quite so simple, as the middle of the week gave us a few scares. Earnings season roars back with banks as ever leading the charge.