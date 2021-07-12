Asian stocks start the week on positive note on liquidity-boosting measures from the People’s Bank of China, but rising Covid concerns weigh on reflation trade.

Oil remains offered below $75pb, as gold sees limited appetite near $1800 per oz.

Investors will focus on US big bank earnings and the US inflation this week, while next week’s European Central Bank (ECB) meeting will remain one of the popular market topics after the ECB head Lagarde hinted at new guidance measures at next week’s meeting.