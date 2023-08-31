Share:

USD: Sep '23 is Up at 103.455.

Energies: Oct '23 Crude is Up at 82.23.

Financials: The Dec '23 30 Year T-Bond is Up 8 ticks and trading at 121.16.

Indices: The Sep '23 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 6 ticks Higher and trading at 4525.75.

Gold: The Dec'23 Gold contract is trading Down at 1970.90. Gold is 21 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The USD is Up and Crude is Up which is not normal, with the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is Higher, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Asia is trading Mixed with exactly half the exchanges Higher and the other half Lower. Currently Europe is trading mainly Higher exception of the London and Paris exchanges.

Possible challenges to traders

Challenger Job Cuts y/y is out at 7:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Core PCE Price Index m/m is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Unemployment Claims are out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Personal Income m/m is out at 830 AM EST. This is Major.

Personal Spending m/m is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Chicago PMI is out at 9:45 AM EST. This is Major.

Natural Gas Storage is out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN migrated Higher at around 10 AM EST as the S&P hit a Low at around the same time. If you look at the charts below the S&P gave a signal at around 10 AM and the ZN started its Upward climb. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. S&P hit a High at around 10 AM and migrated Lower. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 10 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sept '23. The S&P contract is now Sep' 23. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Sept 2023 - 8/30/23

S&P - Sep 2023 - 8/30/23

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as we didn't see much in the way of Market Correlation Wednesday morning. The USD and the Bonds both traded Lower but the S&P was trading Lower as well, hence the Neutral bias. The markets migrated Higher as the Dow closed 38 points higher, and the other indices closed Higher as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Downside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Once again, we have a Neutral or Mixed bias and yet the markets moved and closed to the Upside yesterday. Could it be that the Smart Money wants the markets Higher and go into a 3-day holiday weekend with the markets Higher? Possibly. We can't say for sure as we mentioned yesterday, Neutral markets are difficult to analyze, and our recommendation is to avoid trading those days. You do not have to trade each and every day and you should take every opportunity to preserve your hard-earned trading capital. There will be plenty of opportunities to trade that's for sure, so be picky and choosey. Remember it's your capital.