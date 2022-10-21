US Dollar: Dec '22 USD is Up at 113.355.
Energies: Dec '22 Crude is Down at 84.25.
Financials: The Dec '22 30 Year note is Down 36 ticks and trading at 119.09.
Indices: The Dec '22 S&P 500 Emini ES contract is 92 ticks Lower and trading at 3652.25.
Gold: The Dec'22 Gold contract is trading Down at 1629.40. Gold is 80 ticks Lower than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Down which is normal, but the 30-year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently Asia is trading Lower with the exception of the Shanghai exchange which is slightly Higher. Currently all of Europe is trading Lower.
Possible challenges to traders today
-
FOMC Member Williams Speaks at 9:10 AM EST. Major.
-
Federal Budget Balance - tentative, this is Major.
Treasuries
Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.
We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.
Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 10 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 10 AM and the S&P gave a signal at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 10 AM and the S&P moved Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 15 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Dec '22. The S&P contract is also Dec' 22. I've changed the format to Renko Bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.
Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform
ZN - Dec 2022 - 10/20/22
S&P - Dec 2022 - 10/20/22
Bias
Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral or Mixed bias as we didn't see any evidence of market correlation Thursday morning. The markets veered to the Downside again as the Dow slid 90 points and the other indices lost ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a corelated market, and our bias is Neutral.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
So yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as we didn't see much in the way of correlation Thursday morning. Initially the indices traded Higher but then migrated to the Downside and remained there for the rest of the session. This is what can happen with a Neutral bias; the market doesn't know which way to go and becomes confused. Do we go Long or Short? This is why we say that with a Neutral bias the risk is greater, and it isn't worth trading. It's best to hold onto your hard-earned trading capital and wait till the market gives a better scenario and the markets always will. Today we only have an FOMC Member speaking, that's pretty much it.
Trading performance displayed herein is hypothetical. The following Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) disclaimer should be noted.
Hypothetical performance results have many inherent limitations, some of which are described below. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown.
In fact, there are frequently sharp differences between hypothetical performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by any particular trading program. One of the limitations of hypothetical performance trading results is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight.
In addition, hypothetical trading does not involve financial risk, and no hypothetical trading record can completely account for the impact of financial risk in actual trading. For example, the ability to withstand losses or to adhere to a particular trading program in spite of trading losses are material points which can also adversely affect actual trading results.
There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of hypothetical performance results and all of which can adversely affect actual trading results.
Trading in the commodities markets involves substantial risk and YOU CAN LOSE A LOT OF MONEY, and thus is not appropriate for everyone. You should carefully consider your financial condition before trading in these markets, and only risk capital should be used.
In addition, these markets are often liquid, making it difficult to execute orders at desired prices. Also, during periods of extreme volatility, trading in these markets may be halted due to so-called “circuit breakers” put in place by the CME to alleviate such volatility. In the event of a trading halt, it may be difficult or impossible to exit a losing position.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers beyond 0.9800 ahead of the weekend
Financial markets suffered a dramatic U-turn ahead of the weekly close. The dollar eases amid rumours the US Federal Reserve will slow the pace of tightening after pulling the trigger for another 75 bps in November.
USD/JPY collapses amid suspected BOJ intervention
The USD/JPY pair shed over 400 pips after touching a fresh multi-decade high of 151.93 at the beginning of the American session. Broad dollar’s weakness and a suspected intervention sees the pair trading below the 147.00 threshold.
Gold rises on speculation a Fed pivot lurks, US bond yields fall
Gold rebounds from monthly lows, advancing steadily towards the $1640s region as US Treasury yields drop on an article published by the Wall Street Journal, which mentioned that Fed officials are split about December’s rate hike.
Large Ethereum whales gobble 3.5 million ETH, holdings hit new all-time high
Large wallet investors on the Ethereum network have scooped up large quantities of the altcoin. Over the past month, whales holding one million or more ETH collectively accumulated 3.5 million more Ethereum.
SNAP stock tanks 27% after hours after social media platform refuses to provide Q4 guidance
Snap (SNAP), the social media app once beloved by advertisers for its tween and teen audience, collapsed 27.1% after hours on Thursday after missing revenue forecasts and refusing to once again provide guidance.