US Dollar: Dec '22 USD is Up at 113.355.

Energies: Dec '22 Crude is Down at 84.25.

Financials: The Dec '22 30 Year note is Down 36 ticks and trading at 119.09.

Indices: The Dec '22 S&P 500 Emini ES contract is 92 ticks Lower and trading at 3652.25.

Gold: The Dec'22 Gold contract is trading Down at 1629.40. Gold is 80 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Down which is normal, but the 30-year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently Asia is trading Lower with the exception of the Shanghai exchange which is slightly Higher. Currently all of Europe is trading Lower.

Possible challenges to traders today

FOMC Member Williams Speaks at 9:10 AM EST. Major.

Federal Budget Balance - tentative, this is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 10 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 10 AM and the S&P gave a signal at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 10 AM and the S&P moved Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 15 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Dec '22. The S&P contract is also Dec' 22. I've changed the format to Renko Bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Dec 2022 - 10/20/22

S&P - Dec 2022 - 10/20/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral or Mixed bias as we didn't see any evidence of market correlation Thursday morning. The markets veered to the Downside again as the Dow slid 90 points and the other indices lost ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a corelated market, and our bias is Neutral.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

So yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as we didn't see much in the way of correlation Thursday morning. Initially the indices traded Higher but then migrated to the Downside and remained there for the rest of the session. This is what can happen with a Neutral bias; the market doesn't know which way to go and becomes confused. Do we go Long or Short? This is why we say that with a Neutral bias the risk is greater, and it isn't worth trading. It's best to hold onto your hard-earned trading capital and wait till the market gives a better scenario and the markets always will. Today we only have an FOMC Member speaking, that's pretty much it.