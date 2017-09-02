Neutral Bias = Sideway Market

Good Morning Traders,

As of this writing 4:20 AM EST, here’s what we see:

US Dollar: Mar. USD is Down at 100.195.

Energies: March Crude is Up at 52.76.

Financials: The Mar 30 year bond is Down 17 ticks and trading at 152.24.

Indices: The March S&P 500 emini ES contract is 1 tick Higher and trading at 2290.50.

Gold: The April gold contract is trading Up at 1243.70. Gold is 42 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial Conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down- and crude is Up+ which is normal and the 30 year bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The indices are Up (fractionally) and Crude is trading Up+ which is not correlated. Gold is trading Up which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don’t have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open.

Asia traded mixed with half the exchanges trading higher and the other half lower. As of this writing Europe is trading higher.

Possible Challenges To Traders Today

– Unemployment Claims is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is major.

– Final Wholesale Inventories is out at 10 AM EST. This is not major.

– Natural Gas Storage is out at 10:30 AM. This is major.

– 30-y Bond Auction starts at 1 PM EST. This is major.

– FOMC Member Evans Speaks at 1:10 PM EST. This is major.

Treasuries

We’ve elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 30 year bond (ZB) and The YM futures contract. The YM contract is the DJIA and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it’s liken to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZB made it’s move at around 11:30 AM EST after the economic news was reported. The ZB hit a low at around that time and the YM hit a high. If you look at the charts below ZB gave a signal at around 11:30 AM EST and the YM was moving lower at the same time. Look at the charts below and you’ll see a pattern for both assets. ZB hit a low at around 11:30 AM EST and the YM hit a high. These charts represent the newest version of Trend Following Trades and I’ve changed the timeframe to a 30 minute chart to display better. This represented a long opportunity on the 30 year bond, as a trader you could have netted about 20 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $31.25. We added a Donchian Channel to the charts to show the signals more clearly.

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a neutral bias as the indices didn’t seem to have any sense of conviction or direction, hence the neutral bias. The Dow traded 36 points lower, the S&P gained 2 and the Nasdaq gained 8. All in all a neutral day. Today we aren’t dealing with a correlated market and our bias will remain neutral.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday also seemed like a lackluster day as when we first looked at the markets, there was no correlation and worse yet no conviction or direction. Remember that a neutral bias means the markets could go in any direction but as of late we’re seeing one index trade lower but the other two trade higher or vice versa. This is only to be expected in a market that has no sense of itself. Today we should see more direction as we do have major economic news to report and we expect that this would lend a sense of direction to a rudderless market.