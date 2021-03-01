US Dollar: Dec '20 USD Up at 91.010.
Energies: Apr'21 Crude is Up at 62.35.
Financials: The June '21 30 year bond is Up 8 ticks and trading at 159.15.
Indices: The Mar'21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 174 ticks Higher and trading at 3853.00.
Gold: The April'21 Gold contract is trading Up at 1743.80. Gold is 150 ticks Higher than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up+ and Crude is Up+ which is not normal and the 30 year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. All of Asia is trading Higher. Currently all of Europe is trading Higher as well.
Possible challenges to traders today
-
FOMC Member Williams Speaks at 9 AM EST. This is Major.
-
FOMC Member Brainard Speaks at 9:05 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Final Manufacturing PMI is out at 9:45 AM EST. This is Major.
-
ISM Manufacturing PMI is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Construction Spending m/m is out at 10 AM EST. Major.
-
ISM Manufacturing Prices is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.
Bias
On Friday we gave the markets a Neutral or Mixed bias but once again the indices retreated into negative territory. The Dow dropped 470 points, the S&P fell by 18 points but the Nasdaq gained 73. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
Once again on Friday we gave the markets a Neutral or Mixed bias and the Dow and S&P dropped. Why and what caused it? In our opinion two factors contributed to the fall. First Chicago PMI fell to 59.5 versus the prior period of 63.8. Chicago PMI measures the buying activity for the industrials, so when this falls it means industrial productivity has dropped. Secondly the markets were awaiting a vote from the House of Representatives on the Covid 19 Stimulus. That vote didn't happen until Friday evening and it was already during Friday's trading session that the $15 an hour minimum wage would NOT be in the bill and this means less money for the working class, less disposable income and hence less spending. It has long been a tenant of the US economy that if wages are increased then profits will decrease and nothing could be further from the truth. The more disposable income a family has the more they are apt to spend it and 70% of the US economy is predicated on consumer spending. When people have more income they feel better about themselves and are more willing to spend, so this notion of less profit doesn't make much sense. If firms are so concerned about less profits, then raise your prices. Does anyone think that a major appliance or auto costs less today than it did 10 or 15 years ago? Think again.
Trading performance displayed herein is hypothetical. The following Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) disclaimer should be noted.
Hypothetical performance results have many inherent limitations, some of which are described below. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown.
In fact, there are frequently sharp differences between hypothetical performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by any particular trading program. One of the limitations of hypothetical performance trading results is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight.
In addition, hypothetical trading does not involve financial risk, and no hypothetical trading record can completely account for the impact of financial risk in actual trading. For example, the ability to withstand losses or to adhere to a particular trading program in spite of trading losses are material points which can also adversely affect actual trading results.
There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of hypothetical performance results and all of which can adversely affect actual trading results.
Trading in the commodities markets involves substantial risk and YOU CAN LOSE A LOT OF MONEY, and thus is not appropriate for everyone. You should carefully consider your financial condition before trading in these markets, and only risk capital should be used.
In addition, these markets are often liquid, making it difficult to execute orders at desired prices. Also, during periods of extreme volatility, trading in these markets may be halted due to so-called “circuit breakers” put in place by the CME to alleviate such volatility. In the event of a trading halt, it may be difficult or impossible to exit a losing position.
