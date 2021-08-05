US Dollar: Sept '21 USD is Up at 92.290.
Energies: Sept '21 Crude is Up at 68.82.
Financials: The Sept '21 30 Year bond is Down 1 tick and trading at 166.06.
Indices: The Sept '21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 54 ticks Higher and trading at 4408.00.
Gold: The Aug'21 Gold contract is trading Down at 1813.00. Gold is 12 ticks Higher than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up+ and Crude is Up+ which is not normal but the 30 year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders, you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Asia is trading Mixed at the present time with half the exchanges Higher and the other half Lower. Currently, all of Europe is trading Higher.
Possible challenges to traders today
-
Challenger Job Cuts y/y is out at 7:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Unemployment Claims is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Trade Balance is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
FOMC Member Waller Speaks at 10 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Natural Gas Storage is out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.
Treasuries
Traders please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 years (ZN). They work exactly the same.
We've elected to switch gears a bit and show a correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and The S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.
Yesterday the ZN made it's move at around 10 AM EST. The ZN hit a High at around that time and the S&P moved Higher. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 10 AM EST and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 10 AM EST and the S&P was moving Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15 minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10 year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 plus ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sept '21. The S&P contract is also Sept '21. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.
Charts Courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform
ZN - Sept 2021 - 8/04/21
S&P - Sept 2021 - 8/04/21
Bias
Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral or Mixed bias as we saw little evidence of Market Correlation Wednesday morning. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow dropped 324 points, the S&P fell by 20 and the Nasdaq gained 19. All in all a Neutral or Mixed day. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
Yesterday we didn't see much evidence for a correlated market and as such we gave the markets a Neutral or Mixed bias and the markets didn't disappoint. The economic news reported wasn't stellar with ADP Non Farm Employment change coming in at 330,000 versus 695,000 expected. To top all this off at 10 AM Vice Chair Clarida stated that as the economy improves interest rates would rise and that's all the markets needed to hear. No one wants higher interest rates especially when the economy at the present time is not quite recovered. The Job Market needs to improve, prices need to stabilize and now the eviction moratorium is up and yes the CDC did revise it but one has to ask what happened to the money given to the states to combat homelessness? Less than 5% of that money has been used to combat homelessness and now the states are making it difficult for people to attain those funds. I wonder what going on?
Trading performance displayed herein is hypothetical. The following Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) disclaimer should be noted.
Hypothetical performance results have many inherent limitations, some of which are described below. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown.
In fact, there are frequently sharp differences between hypothetical performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by any particular trading program. One of the limitations of hypothetical performance trading results is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight.
In addition, hypothetical trading does not involve financial risk, and no hypothetical trading record can completely account for the impact of financial risk in actual trading. For example, the ability to withstand losses or to adhere to a particular trading program in spite of trading losses are material points which can also adversely affect actual trading results.
There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of hypothetical performance results and all of which can adversely affect actual trading results.
Trading in the commodities markets involves substantial risk and YOU CAN LOSE A LOT OF MONEY, and thus is not appropriate for everyone. You should carefully consider your financial condition before trading in these markets, and only risk capital should be used.
In addition, these markets are often liquid, making it difficult to execute orders at desired prices. Also, during periods of extreme volatility, trading in these markets may be halted due to so-called “circuit breakers” put in place by the CME to alleviate such volatility. In the event of a trading halt, it may be difficult or impossible to exit a losing position.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains depressed below 1.1850 after the Fed's taper talk
EUR/USD is trading under 1.1850, hit by hawkish comments by the Fed's Clarida and Daly. The bank is nearing tapering its bond-buying scheme, a move that could happen this year. US jobless claims and a speech from the Fed's Waller are eyed.
GBP/USD flirts with 1.3900 ahead of the BOE's Super Thursday
GBP/USD is licking its wounds around 1.3900 ahead of the BOE’s Super Thursday rate decision in which it also releases new forecasts. Declining covid cases are supporting sterling while hawkish comments from the Fed's Clarida are boosting the dollar.
XAU/USD off highs, steady around $1810 ahead of BOE, US data
Gold price is trading almost unchanged on the day, unable to hold at higher levels, despite the latest pullback in the US dollar across the board. The cautious tone across the European markets fuelled the risk-off flows in the US Treasuries, downing the yields alongside the dollar.
Cryptocurrency markets make comeback as BTC bulls resurface
Bitcoin price taking a second attempt at an upswing to retest $42,451. Ethereum price has flipped a crucial resistance level at $2,640 into a support barrier.
Lucid Motors – Churchill Capital IV tumbles 4% to test $22.50
NASDAQ:LCID fell for the third straight session amid a down day across the Wall Street indices amid covid concerns and hawkish comments from Fed Vice-Chair Richard Clarida.