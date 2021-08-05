US Dollar: Sept '21 USD is Up at 92.290.

Energies: Sept '21 Crude is Up at 68.82.

Financials: The Sept '21 30 Year bond is Down 1 tick and trading at 166.06.

Indices: The Sept '21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 54 ticks Higher and trading at 4408.00.

Gold: The Aug'21 Gold contract is trading Down at 1813.00. Gold is 12 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up+ and Crude is Up+ which is not normal but the 30 year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders, you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Asia is trading Mixed at the present time with half the exchanges Higher and the other half Lower. Currently, all of Europe is trading Higher.

Possible challenges to traders today

Challenger Job Cuts y/y is out at 7:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Unemployment Claims is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Trade Balance is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Member Waller Speaks at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Natural Gas Storage is out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 years (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show a correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and The S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made it's move at around 10 AM EST. The ZN hit a High at around that time and the S&P moved Higher. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 10 AM EST and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 10 AM EST and the S&P was moving Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15 minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10 year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 plus ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sept '21. The S&P contract is also Sept '21. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

ZN - Sept 2021 - 8/04/21

S&P - Sept 2021 - 8/04/21

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral or Mixed bias as we saw little evidence of Market Correlation Wednesday morning. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow dropped 324 points, the S&P fell by 20 and the Nasdaq gained 19. All in all a Neutral or Mixed day. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday we didn't see much evidence for a correlated market and as such we gave the markets a Neutral or Mixed bias and the markets didn't disappoint. The economic news reported wasn't stellar with ADP Non Farm Employment change coming in at 330,000 versus 695,000 expected. To top all this off at 10 AM Vice Chair Clarida stated that as the economy improves interest rates would rise and that's all the markets needed to hear. No one wants higher interest rates especially when the economy at the present time is not quite recovered. The Job Market needs to improve, prices need to stabilize and now the eviction moratorium is up and yes the CDC did revise it but one has to ask what happened to the money given to the states to combat homelessness? Less than 5% of that money has been used to combat homelessness and now the states are making it difficult for people to attain those funds. I wonder what going on?