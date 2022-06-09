US Dollar: Jun '22 USD is Down at 102.445.

Energies: Jul '22 Crude is Down at 121.64.

Financials: The Sep '22 30 Year bond is Up 5 ticks and trading at 137.03.

Indices: The Jun '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 45 ticks Higher and trading at 4129.00.

Gold: The Aug'22 Gold contract is trading Down at 1852.20. Gold is 43 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Down which is not normal, but the 30-year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Lower which is correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Asia is trading mainly Lower with the exception of the Nikkei and Sensex exchanges which are Higher. Currently all of Europe is trading Lower.

Possible challenges to traders today

Unemployment Claims are out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Natural Gas Storage is out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.

30-y Bond Auction starts at 1 PM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30-year (ZB) to the 10-year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 8:30 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 8 AM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 8:30 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 18 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Jun '22. The S&P contract is also Jun' 22 as well. I've changed the format to Heikin-Ashi such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Jun 2022 - 06/08/22

S&P - Jun 2022 - 06/08/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as we didn't see much in the way of correlation yesterday morning. The markets veered to the Downside yesterday as the Dow dropped 269 points and the other indices lost ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday we suggested a Neutral bias we didn't see much in the way of correlation Wednesday morning. The USD and the Bonds weren't correlated to any one direction. Today we have Unemployment Claims, Natural Gas Storage and the 30 Year Bond Auction at 1 PM EST. All of these are major and hopefully will move the markets in one direction or another.