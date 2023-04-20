Share:

US Dollar: Jun '23 USD is Down at 101.605.

Energies: May '23 Crude is Down at 77.74.

Financials: The Jun '23 30 Year T-Bond is Up 13 tick and trading at 130.04.

Indices: The Jun '23 S&P 500 Emini ES contract is 114 ticks Lower and trading at 4150.00.

Gold: The Jun'23 Gold contract is trading Up at 2012.40. Gold is 51 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The USD is Down, and Crude is Down which is not normal, but the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is Higher, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. At the present time Asia is trading Mixed with half the exchanges Higher and the other half Lower. Currently all of Europe is trading Lower. .

Possible challenges to traders today

Unemployment Claims is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Philly Fed Manufacturing Index is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Existing Home Sales is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

CB Leading Index m/m is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Natural Gas Storage is out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Treasury Sec Yellen Speaks. This is Major.

FOMC Member Waller Speaks at 12 noon. This is Major.

FOMC Member Bowman Speaks at 3 PM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN migrated Higher at around 8:30 AM EST but at the same time the S&P hit a High. If you look at the charts below the ZN gave a signal at around 8:30 AM and the ZN continued its Upward trend. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. S&P hit a High at around 8:30 AM and migrated Lower. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Jun '23. The S&P contract is also Jun' 23. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Jun 2023 - 4/19/23

S&P - Jun 2023 - 4/19/23

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as we didn't see any indication of Market Correlation Wednesday morning. The markets veered to the Downside with the Dow closing 80 points Lower and the S&P Lower as well. The Nasdaq eked out a small gain, closing 4 points higher. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market, and our bias is to the Downside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday we suggested a Neutral Day as we didn't see much in the way of correlation Wednesday morning, hence the Neutral bias. The markets closed Mixed with the Dow and S&P Lower and the Nasdaq managed a meager gain. Today we have far economic reports to be released, all of which are Major and many of them proven market movers. Philly Fed Manufacturing Index and Existing Home Sales amongst them. Will this be enough to move the markets Higher? Only time will tell.