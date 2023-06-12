Sentiment is cautiously bullish into the next US CPI figure, due tomorrow, and the next FOMC decision due Wednesday.
Investors are flocking into call options because no one wants to miss a further rally in stock markets, but no one is sure that the rally will continue given the fact that the Fed has hiked rates at a record speed since last year, leading to the failure of a couple of US regional banks on the way.
Across the Atlantic Ocean, the European Central Bank (ECB) is expected to hike its interest rates by 25bp when it meets on Thursday, while the Bank of Japan (BoJ) is expected to keep its policy rate at the negative territory despite the rising inflation.
The USDJPY remains sold into 140 level but a renewed USD appetite could turn reverse the winds, while the EURUSD has a better chance to temper a potential rise in USD demand, as the ECB will likely sound and act hawkish despite the waning inflation and slowing demand.
In commodities, crude oil slips below the $70pb at the start of the week. Goldman dropped its forecast for Brent crude by almost $10 to $86pb for December.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to modest daily gains above 1.0750
EUR/USD stays in positive territory above 1.0750 on Monday. The upbeat market mood ahead of this week's key data releases and central bank policy meetings makes it difficult for the US Dollar to find demand, helping the pair stretch higher.
GBP/USD consolidates last week's gains below 1.2600
GBP/USD struggles to build on last week's gains and trades in a relatively tight range below 1.2600 on Monday. Ahead of UK jobs report and US inflation data on Tuesday, investors refrain from taking large positions, limiting the pair's action.
Gold edges higher toward $1,970 as Fed week begins
Gold price edges higher and closes in on $1,970 on Monday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays quiet above 3.7% and helps XAU/USD benefit from USD weakness as markets await May inflation data and the Fed's policy announcements.
Solana community plans SOL fork to tackle SEC enforcement action and FTX, Alameda collapse
The SEC, the most high-profile US financial regulator, recently labeled Solana’s native token SOL as a security. The team behind Solana responded to the SEC’s allegation by espousing the belief that the token is a non-security.
The Big Three Ahead - US CPI, FOMC and ECB
One of the more notable trends we’ve seen in recent months has been how quickly headline inflation in the US has been declining. In June last year US CPI peaked at 9.1% and has been on a downward path ever since.