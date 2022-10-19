British efforts to reverse the Liz Truss-induced calamity, and better-than-expected earnings in the US give a boost to the global financial markets. But the recession fears, the hawkish Fed expectations and headache around a too-strong US dollar are looming risks to the actual investor optimism.

In the UK, Britain’s newest Chancellor of Exchequer Jeremy Hunt scrapping almost all that was promised in the mini budget, pulled British gilt yields lower, and pushed sterling higher. But a survey from Bank of America showed that investors cut their exposure to the UK stocks since Liz Truss took office.

On the earnings front, US bank earnings were mixed, but most banks topped market estimates.

Beyond banks, Johnson & Johnson topped estimates, although the shares closed the day slightly down as the company narrowed its outlook due to the strong US dollar, while Netflix jumped up to 15% in the afterhours trading as Netflix added 2.4 million new subscribers in the latest quarter, versus 1 million they had forecasted.

Tesla is the next to announce earnings today, after the bell. The Q3 results will likely be good, but will they leave up to high market expectations, is the million-dollar question.

The market environment remains harsh as hot inflation from the US, the hawkish Fed expectations, and global recession fears remain major risks. Bloomberg now says the US will be in recession for sure next year, and it is possible that the latest equity rally could again be a flash in the pan before a deeper selloff in equities.