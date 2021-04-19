Netflix trades within a range ahead of earnings results

The Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) stock has been trading sideways since the 26th of January, with the 496.00 and 557.00 barriers containing most of the price action. Tomorrow, the firm announces its earnings and the big question is whether it maintain its subscriber growth amid increasing competition from new streaming services. For now, taking the technical picture into account, we will stay neutral.
If the results tomorrow come in on the bright side, the stock could emerge above the upper bound of the range, at 557.00, and initially target the high of February 10th, at 567.00. If that barrier is not able to halt the uprise, then we could see extensions towards the all-time high, hit on January 20th, at around 593.00.
Shifting attention to our short-term oscillators, we see that both the RSI and the MACD lie very close to their equilibrium levels, suggesting a lack of directional momentum and confirming our choice to stay sidelined for now, especially ahead of tomorrow’s earnings results.
On the downside, a break below 539.00 may signal that investors want the stock range-bound for a while more. They could then allow declines towards the 518.00 area, marked by the inside swing high of March 29th, the break of which could aim for the lower end of the aforementioned range, at around 496.00.
The content we produce does not constitute investment advice or investment recommendation (should not be considered as such) and does not in any way constitute an invitation to acquire any financial instrument or product. JFD Group, its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees are not liable for any damages that may be caused by individual comments or statements by JFD Group analysts and assumes no liability with respect to the completeness and correctness of the content presented. The investor is solely responsible for the risk of his investment decisions. Accordingly, you should seek, if you consider appropriate, relevant independent professional advice on the investment considered. The analyses and comments presented do not include any consideration of your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances or needs. The content has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements for financial analyses and must therefore be viewed by the reader as marketing information. JFD Group prohibits the duplication or publication without explicit approval.
79.07% of the retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Please read the full Risk Disclosure: https://www.jfdbank.com/en/legal/risk-disclosure
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.20 on broad dollar weakness
EUR/USD is holding onto gains above 1.20, hitting the highest since March as the greenback falls despite a slide in stocks and an uptick in US yields. Optimism about Europe's vaccination campaign is helping the euro.
GBP/USD soars toward 1.40 on vaccine optimism, greenback retreat
GBP/USD is on the rise, surging toward 1.40 as the greenback is on the back foot, despite an advance in Treausry yields. Britain's successful vaccination campaign and an optimistic market mood also support cable.
XAU/USD pares early gains, holds above $1,770
The XAU/USD pair managed to build on last week's gains and touched its highest level since late February at $1,790 on Monday. However, the pair failed to preserve its bullish momentum in the second half of the day and reversed its direction.
Ripple price takes point in recovering weekend crash losses
BTC price has recovered only 8.5% since its crash, while ETH and XRP have surged 18% and 32%, respectively. ETH price and BTC face headwinds stalling their upswings while XRP bulls hint at a positive outlook. XRP price could surge 30% due to the presence of a strong foothold at $1.34.
S&P 500 Week Ahead: Banks beat the street, COIN booms as funds flow to ETFs
Equity markets continue to remain bolstered from all sides as the macro environment produces strong numbers, earnings continue to smash estimates and inflation concerns take a back seat. Earnings season switches from bank stocks to reopening plays.