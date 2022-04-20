Netflix dived more than 25% in the afterhours trading after announcing that the subscriptions fell by 200’000 in the Q1.
The carnage in Netflix’s share price will certainly plummet the good mood in Nasdaq, which rallied more than 2% yesterday. Nasdaq futures are pointing to the downside at the time of writing.
The European markets traded in the red on the back of the escalation in Ukraine, as Russia launched the ‘second phase’ of the war in the Eastern Ukraine. The futures point at a positive start, yet the risks remain tilted to the downside.
Major US indices traded in the green on Tuesday, despite discouraging news that IMF and the World Bank cut growth forecasts and warned of higher inflation, Chinese data showed significant slowdown in economic activity – which could add on the inflationary pressures, and St Louis Fed President James Bullard said he wouldn’t rule out a 75-bp increase in the US rates, though this is not his ‘base case’ for May meeting.
The US yields pushed higher, the dollar gained and the yen fell to the lowest levels in two decades against the greenback hinting that it could soon be time for a downside correction.
Today, Tesla will announce Q1 earnings and Barron’s warns that the results could disappoint.
