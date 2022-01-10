Using the Seasonal screener function, we will automatically generate a list of the most promising investment opportunities. Firstly, choose your market. Let’s look at the S&P500. Secondly set your limits. You can look for seasonal opportunities that are starting from today, tomorrow, or even in one month. Let’s look at Jan 14. Set the history of the data that you want to examine. Let’s go for the past 15 years. Set the minimum and maximum time period that you want to hold the instrument ranging from minimum 15 and max 90 days we will go for 31-60 days. And as the last step, select the filter that will screen your results and remove all patterns with lower rates of winning trades. Let’s go for 80% of winning trades.
We see that over the last 15 years Netflix has gained an annualized return of 612.66 % of the time and made over 20% in returns on average. Now the recent sell-off in stocks has been on the worry that the Fed will be hiking interest rates into a US economy that is slowing down. The prospect of the runoff of the balance sheet as interest rates move higher has investors leaving tech stocks. This is a headwind for Netflix, but if that mood changes the strong seasonals are there.
Major Trade Risks:
-
If interest rates are seen to be rising too fast, that could cause a broad sell-off in stocks in the near term.
-
Any bad news for Netflix could also weaken the stock.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD continues to push lower toward 1.1300
EUR/USD stays modest bearish pressure on Monday and continues to edge lower toward 1.1300. The renewed dollar strength on rising US Treasury bond yields seems to be weighing on the pair. The US Dollar Index is testing 96.00 after falling more than 0.5% on Friday.
GBP/USD loses traction, drops toward 1.3550
GBP/USD failed to break above 1.3600 on Monday and started to decline toward 1.3550 during the European trading hours. The risk-averse market environment and renewed dollar strength seem to be weighing on the pair as investors eye US T-bond yields.
Gold struggles to reclaim $1,800 following last week's drop
Gold advanced beyond the key $1,800 resistance area during the European session on Monday but failed to attract buyers. Heightened odds for a Fed rate hike in March is lifting US T-bond yields and making it hard for the yellow metal to find demand.
Shiba Inu awaits a spark to kick-start 20% advance
Shiba Inu price has fumbled around a stable support level, flipping it into a resistance level multiple times. This development was a necessary to collect the liquidity resting below it.
Inflation and geopolitics in the week ahead
The Omicron variant may be less fatal than the earlier versions, but it is disrupting economies. The surge in the Delta variant well into Q4 in the US and Europe was already slowing the recoveries.