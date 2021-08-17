Asia's financial markets didn't change out of the New York session, where Wall Street finished slightly mixed, the US Dollar rose somewhat, and oil prices eased once again. The overriding theme was caution with markets unable to shake off nerves about the Covid-19 delta variant and its effects on the admittedly K-shaped global recovery after recent data disappointments from the US and China. That is balanced by the irresistible urge to buy the dip, notable on Wall Street last night, where an early sell-off was erased later in the session. The net result is that across multiple asset classes, markets are nervously marching on the spot.

On the subject of the delta variant, the New Zealand Dollar has plummeted by 0.75% to 0.6970 this morning as reports of a community case of the virus emerge from local media. I have said in the past that the only potential blot on New Zealand's now overheating economy would be the arrival, Australian-style, of the delta variant in the community there. The Government is meeting to formulate a response today, but one glance across the Tasman suggests if the reports are accurate, they will go hard and fast nationally. It shouldn't be enough to sway the RBNZ from announcing a 0.25% rate hike tomorrow, but I expect Kiwi to stay under pressure today, and having broken 0.7000, its next stop could be 0.6900.

The RBA Minutes suggested that the RBA could respond with monetary policy measures if Covid-19 threatens the recovery, pushing AUD/USD lower today. Meanwhile, Singapore's Non-Oil Exports and Trade Balance outperformed, but in a risk-averse environment, with one eye on China, that wasn't enough to stave off investors selling, pushing the STI lower today.

The data calendar is empty in Asia now with UK Employment and US Retail Sales this evening's highlights for financial markets. A dearth of tier-1 data will leave markets to ruminate in their own juices, and the overlying them is likely to be risk aversion powered by the delta-variant. That should limit equity exuberance and support haven currencies, including the US Dollar, at the expense of emerging market FX and the antipodeans. At the same time, energy prices are likely to trade heavily as well.

Locally, Malaysia is worth watching along with New Zealand today. With the prime minister finally resigned yesterday, the country's political instability has ramped up. Interestingly, the Malaysian King, clearly and thankfully the only sensible one amongst a sea of ambitious and selfish children masquerading as a Parliament, has called in the various party leaders for a meeting together this afternoon. It seems clear that the King doesn't want now-caretaker PM Muhyiddin Yassin to be loitering in the role too long.

Hopefully, the King will knock heads together regarding an interim PM, perhaps reminding the group that their first job is to save the country and the economy from the viral ravages instead of concentrating on their own selfish ambitions. We live in hope, and there is a possibility that some good news could emerge from the King meeting with his flat-earthers, and that might be an unexpected boost to the Ringgit this afternoon, which is currently very near to 13-month lows.

Asian stocks edge lower

Wall Street reversed its early sell-off to finish marginally higher overnight, as buying the dip remains an irresistible calling card no matter how short timewise that dip is. Notably, risk aversion dominated Wall Street's thinking and sentiment, and it was defensive sectors such as help, utilities and consumer staples that lifted the major indices back to the green. The S&P 500 rose by 0.26%, while the Nasdaq faded by 0.20% in the face of growth and defensive flows. The Dow Jones was the real winner because of that, rising 0.31%. To keep things real and in context, though, all three indexes remain at, or very near, record highs thanks to strong earnings and an ocean of zero percent central bank capital backstopping even the dumbest investment decisions.

Asia's tone is rather morose, especially after yesterday's China data, futures on all three US indexes have faded by -0.25% this morning. Japan's Nikkei 225 is unchanged, but South Korea's Kospi, returning from holiday, has plunged by 1.0% along with the Won.

Despite the China Securities Journal writing that another RRR cut should occur in Q4, China equities have been unable to hold on to early gains, joining regional markets in the red. The Shanghai Composite has fallen by 0.40%, the CSI 300 is 0.10% lower, and the Hang Seng has dropped by 0.75%.

Singapore has fallen by 0.55%, led by the large banks as investors reduce exposures after yesterday's China data disappointment, despite impressive Non-Oil Export data. Investors appear to be nervous that today's local data may be the best it gets for the City-state if the growth rates in the US and China are slowing. Unsurprisingly, the big local banks have led the move down.

Kuala Lumpur has bucked the trend, rising 1.0% following the PM's resignation yesterday. Hopes have been raised that the Malaysian King's joint audience for the political party leaders this afternoon will see some semblance of a potentially stable government emerge. Assuming he can get the children to share the toys, a significant negative for Malaysian equities and the Ringgit would be removed or lessened.

Elsewhere, Jakarta is closed for a national holiday while Bangkok has risen 0.50%, with Manilla also climbing 1.10%. Australian markets are finally caving into softer commodity prices and the domestic pressures of Covid-19 today, the ASX 200 has fallen by 1.10%, and the All Ordinaries has retreated by 0.90%.

With the world increasingly on Covid watch, European equities will likely open slightly lower this afternoon, with Wall Street and Asia feeling the heat.

US Dollar rises slightly on haven buying

With investors' moods darkening worldwide as fears of the delta variant's impact of the global recovery increase, haven currencies outperformed overnight, notably the Swiss Franc, Japanese Yen and US Dollar to a lesser extent. The dollar index rose 0.10% to 92.61, rising by another 0.11% in Asia to 92.71. Ebbs and flows of investor sentiment will continue driving the US Dollar's short-term direction this week, with the data calendar much less packed than last week. The index has support at 92.45 and resistance at 93.20, formed by a double top on the daily charts. I am neutral here, awaiting a break of either level to signal direction.

Both the Euro and Sterling gave ground overnight as a result. That leaves EUR/USD, and GBP/USD tucked into their respective 1.1700 to 1.1800 and 1.3800 to 1.3900 recent trading ranges. USD/JPY fell another 0.30% to 109.30 overnight. The fall was driven by haven flows into the Yen instead of the usual US yield play. Assuming US yields stay soft, USD/JPY could potentially retest 109.00 shortly as I expect those flows to continue. On this basis, Swiss Franc strength should also continue.

The risk barometer Australian and New Zealand Dollars fell overnight and remain under the pump this morning. A Covid-19 community case in Auckland has seen NZD/USD plunge 60 points to 0.6960. Threats of a nationwide lockdown response from the Government will keep Kiwi offered and removes any chance of a 50 basis-point rate hike tomorrow by the RBNZ. The evolving Covid situation will subsume any support from the expected 25 basis point hike tomorrow. NZD/USD has broken a crucial ascending support line at 0.7010 today, signalling a test of 0.6900.

AUD/USD fell 0.47% overnight, with the Kiwi dragging it another 0.40% lower to 0.7310 today. Notably, AUD/USD's rally has failed at the base of the ascending triangle, today at 0.7380, signalling the original technical breakout. AUD/USD has an initial target of 0.7280, but losses could extend to 0.7200 over the subsequent sessions in the current risk-aversion environment.

Asian regional currencies also suffered overnight as investors chose haven currencies such as the US Dollar, Swiss Franc and Japanese Yen over emerging markets. USD/Asia was broadly higher overnight, continuing this morning, as China data weakened yesterday, and Covid-19 wreaks havoc across the region. The most notable loser is the Korean Won, with USD/KRW jumping 1.0% to 1177.50 as the Kospi sinks as South Korea returns from holiday. That is a one-year low for the Won which nearly toughed 1180.00 this morning. I can see no particular reason for the sell-off, but I believe the Bank of Korea will be displeased with the pace of fall, and markets should find them on the offer as USD/KRW approaches 1180.00 and 1190.00.

USD/THB has risen by 0.20% to 33.452 today, with the rest of USD/ASEAN roughly 0.15% higher. The Malaysian Ringgit rallied overnight, USD/MYR retreating from 13-month highs near 2.2400 after the Prime Mister resigned. The Ringgit could find more buyers if the Malaysian King's meeting with parliamentary party leaders this afternoon yields something resembling a stable government. That could see USD/MYR temporarily fall back to 4.2300 and possibly 4.2200. However, I expect that the be the limit of any peace dividend.

Oil continues to fall

Oil prices plummeted intraday overnight with US equities, as risk aversion increasingly took hold, and OPEC+ rebuffed President Biden's hopes that they would increase production to push US voters petrol prices lower. The sell-off threatened to turn into a rout before recovery on stock markets saw buyers return in oil. Still, Brent crude finished the day 0.95% lower at $69.60 barrel, with WTI finishing 0.80% lower at $67.40 a barrel. Notably, both contracts remained below their 100-day moving averages (DMAs), while the relative strength indexes (RSIs) remain neutral, bearish technical developments.

Both contracts have edged 0.10% lower to $69.50, and $67.33 a barrel in Asia as sentiment remains negative. That leaves Brent crude resistance at $70.25, the 100-DMA, followed by $71.35 a barrel. It has support at the overnight low at $68.20 a barrel, followed by $67.50. Failure opens a test of triple bottom support at $64.60 a barrel.

WTI has resistance at the 100-DMA, located at $67.75 a barrel, followed by $69.20, $69.60 and $70.00 a barrel. Supports initially appears at the overnight low at $65.75, followed by the more important double bottom at $65.10 a barrel. Failure opens a chasm that could target $62.00 a barrel in the sessions ahead.

With oil markets nerves frayed, tonight’s US API crude inventory day could assume more importance than usual, especially if inventories rise sharply into positive territory.

Gold grinds higher

Gold ground out a 0.40% gain to $1787.00 an ounce overnight, despite US yields being almost unchanged and the US Dollar strengthening. That implies that gold is now also finding haven buyers seen in other asset classes. I must acknowledge that perhaps it has seen similar flows in the previous sessions, accounting for its rather impressive recovery. As long as that tone persists globally, gold should find plenty of buyers waiting on the dips over the next few sessions. Gold is almost unchanged in Asia, trading at $1786.00 an ounce in a moribund session once again.

I remain unconvinced about the longevity of this rally, though, particularly whether gold can withstand more rises in US long-dated yields or another powerful wave of US Dollar strength. Recent history implies gold will wilt in this situation, having traded inversely to the greenback of late. As I said yesterday, the impressive rally has more than a hint of fast-money FOMO about it; always a reason for caution as this is not the stock market. Gold is now approaching some powerful resistance zones, and I am sceptical about being long up here while delta-variant and data nerves persist in global markets.

Gold should find support into yesterday's lows around $1771.00 an ounce, followed by the $1750.00 pivot point. That is followed by $1720.00 and $1680.00 an ounce. Gold has initial resistance at the overnight highs at $1789.00, followed by $1800.00 an ounce, which is also the 50-DMA. The 100-DMA is just above at $1806.50 an ounce, followed by the 200-DMA at $1814.00 an ounce before a series of daily highs each side of $1834.00 an ounce.

In other words, from a technical perspective, gold has a lot of wood to chop above $1800.00 an ounce, and I expect the pace of any gains to slow dramatically if that comes to pass. If gold is to rally, I expect a slow grind.