Market movers today
Japanese inflation data for November was as expected, but at a high level of 3.7% y/y. Hence, this supports the tightening move from BoJ earlier this week.
There is PPI data from Finland, France and Spain as well as personal income and durable goods numbers from US. The data should have limited impact on the markets.
The 60 second overview
Japanese inflation rose at the fastest pace since 1981. This is supportive for BoJ after their move on the YCC. It is likely to fuel expectations that BoJ could move again in 2023, if inflation does not decline.
CPI excl. fresh food rose 3.7% y/y in November. This was as expected by economists. The rise in headline inflation was lower than expected.
Asian equity markets is following the negative trend from the US markets yesterday and are posting losses across the region this morning. The move is driven by Tech stocks in both US and Asia, it is fuelled by the expectations that the Federal Reserve will continue tightening, after better than expected data from the US yesterday. The data showed that the job market remain resilient and the GDP for Q3 was revised upwards.
FI: The stronger than expected US economic data also sent US Treasury yields higher yesterday. In the European market yields also rose, but the BTPS-Bund spread continue to remain range bound even as Italy has to sell EUR 310-320bn in bonds next year. The estimate is actually lower than the estimate for 2022, which was EUR 325-330bn. However, Italy sold EUR 285bn in 2022 given the proceeds from NGEU of some EUR 45bn. Italy will also receive significant support from NGEU in 2023, and thus the sale of bonds is likely to be lower than the estimate.
FX: Yesterday's session was primarily characterised by modest USD strength and a setback to cyclically sensitive currencies. EUR/USD has moved back below 1.06 while EUR/NOK and EUR/SEK are back close to 10.50 and 11.10, respectively. EUR/GBP is back above 0.88 for the first time since mid November.
Credit: The credit markets were slightly negative yesterday with Itraxx main finishing the day 0.7bp wider ending in 95.1bp and Xover being some 7.8bp wider ending at 485.4bp. With the exception of a slew of investors rebalancing up to year-end, the activity in the credit markets remained low and is expected to remain so throughout the rest of the year. The low primary activity seen in the latter part of December could bode for a rather busy start to 2023.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to small gains above 1.0600 after US data Premium
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory slightly above 1.0600 on Friday. The data from the US showed that the annual core PCE inflation declined to 4.7% in November and New Home Sales increased by 5.8%. These data, however, failed to trigger a reaction.
GBP/USD continues to fluctuate in daily range near 1.2050
GBP/USD has struggled to make a decisive move in either direction after the US data and stayed within its daily range at around 1.2050. The US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that the Core PCE Price Index declined to 4.7% on a yearly basis in November.
Gold struggles to reclaim $1,800 as US yields edge higher
Gold price retreated modestly after having tested $1,800 during the American trading hours. Following the PCE inflation and New Home Sales data from the US, the 10-year US T-bond yield is up more than 1% on the day, not allowing XAU/USD to gather bullish momentum.
FTX demands intervention from bankruptcy court over $440 million Robinhood shares
FTX, led by the current CEO, John Ray, is working with the bankruptcy court but not without facing any troubles. The latest in the mix is the ownership over the Robinhood shares tied to Alameda Research, FTX’s sister company.
The consumer believes inflation is coming down, but is this really true?
The new data in the US today is GDP, the Chicago Fed and the usual initial jobless claims. Normally this array of fresh info would be interesting and market-moving, but the markets are only thinly populated these days and may brush off everything out of fear of no exit.