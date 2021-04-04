The most anticipated event risk this week was the March U.S. non-farm payrolls report. Nearly a million jobs were created, the most in 7 months. Economists were looking for NFPs to rise by 647k and instead it jumped 916k. The unemployment rate dropped to 6%, which was right in with expectations. Such a blowout jobs number should have driven the U.S. dollar sharply higher and while the greenback spiked after the initial release, its gains were modest. A large part of that had to do with Easter holidays in the U.S. and abroad. Equity markets were closed, so not many investors were around to react to the report. Average hourly earnings growth also declined, which was a complete surprise. Economists anticipated a modest 0.1% increase but wages dropped for the first time since June. On top of that the percentage of people on long term unemployment rose to 43.4% from 41.5%.
Even though there was some underlying weakness, the U.S. dollar’s dominance hasn’t been challenged because the labor market is recovering faster than most other nations. With more than 38% of all adults receiving at least one dose and more than 1 in 5 fully vaccinated, the near term outlook is strong. More jobs will be added in the coming months as we head into a vibrant summer spending season. According to the Center of Disease Control, fully vaccinated people can travel will “little risk” to themselves. This reassurance will help reinvigorate the travel industry.
With many markets still closed for Easter Monday, trading should be quiet at the start of the week. The US has non-manufacturing ISM, factory orders and durable goods due for release. These reports should be strong given robust job growth and acceleration in manufacturing activity. We don’t expect any major movements in Sunday Asian and European trade but there could be some catch up on Monday for U.S. traders that were out on Good Friday. Currencies will take their cue from the market’s appetite for U.S. dollars on Monday but as the week progresses, the Australian and Canadian dollars will take center focus.
The Reserve Bank of Australia and Bank of Canada have monetary policy announcements on the calendar. Changes are not expected from either central bank but with the European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve moving in opposite directions, investors will be eager to see where the RBA and BoC stand. The last time we heard from the RBA, they did not increase policy accomodation. Since then, strong labor data was offset by weaker retail sales and trade. Due to slow vaccine rollout, Canada’s economy is lagging behind the U.S. but last week the Bank of Canada ended their emergency liquidity programs as the economy’s recovery continues. If the RBA maintains their cautiousness and the BOC is slightly more optimistic, we could see a sharp sell-off in AUD/CAD.
Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading forex carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade any such leveraged products you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with trading on margin, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Looks to regain 1.1800 amid covid woes, long weekend
EUR/USD consolidates Friday’s losses around 1.1775 amid quiet trading in Asia. The major currency pair began the week on a strong foot. However, the bulls lack upside momentum amid Easter Monday celebrations in major Asian countries.
GBP/USD: Remains capped below 1.3850 after falling wedge breakout
GBP/USD is holding onto Friday’s trading range below 1.3850, as the US dollar keeps its recovery mode intact after a bit beat on the US Nonfarm Payrolls last Friday. Strong resistance at 1.3850 challenges the bullish commitments.
Dogecoin faces uphill battle
Dogecoin price has failed to stay above crucial support levels, hinting at overwhelming bearish pressure. The short-term selling pressure has pushed DOGE back into a symmetrical triangle consolidation. A reversal in bullish outlook is possible if the meme coin slices through a crucial demand barrier at $0.047.
GBP/USD: Remains capped below 1.3850 after falling wedge breakout
GBP/USD is holding onto Friday’s trading range below 1.3850, as the US dollar keeps its recovery mode intact after a bit beat on the US Nonfarm Payrolls last Friday. Strong resistance at 1.3850 challenges the bullish commitments.
The US Economy Provides the Proof: Nonfarm employment surges in March
American businesses hired the most employees in seven months, as vaccinations and strong economic growth enabled a revival led by the long dormant leisure and hospitality sector. Equities closed for Good Friday, yields and dollar modestly higher.