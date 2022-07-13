As growth concerns clash with further tightening from the Fed, all “popular” measures of the US yield curve are inverting, except for one—the 10-year/3-month spread, which although is flattening furiously (from 120 bps last week to 75 today), it has yet to officially fall below zero. Is the 10yr/3mth so important? How long does it take for the US to enter recession after the yield curve has fully inverted? Or more importantly for traders, when does JPY bottom or yields accelerate their declines?
The chart below shows that three of four yield curve measures have inverted. The 10yr/3mth has yet to fall below zero. But it's worth noting that since not all economic slowdowns are alike, the reaction across different yield tenors (different yields across the curve) differs according to treasury supply/demand (issuance and demand of new govt bonds, extent of post-tapering runoff from the Fed and inflation breakevens).
Let's take the 2020 recession as an example-- which the US National Bureau of Economic Research gave an official duration of 2 months…yes…2 months. By summer 2019, three of the four measures shown in the chart went into inversion, with the exception of the 10yr/2yr, which inverted for a mere 4 days. The duration of the inversion can also give an idea about the length of recessions.
More relevant and unique for today's dynamics is the contrast between short term yields remaining “stuck higher” relative to the rapid descent in inflation breakevens. One thing worth noting, which is weighing on commodities--including metals—is that shorter-term inflation breakevens (such as 2-year) are falling faster than their longer-term counterparts (such as 10-year), which means that inflation expectations are repriced down more sharply on the short-term. This especially poses a drag on metals. I've written about this last month in this piece
As we head into tomorrow's release of the June CPI, it's worth focusing on the real average earnings release part of the report, especially after earnings slowed in last week's release of the June jobs report.
Finally, if we look at the duration between the point of inversion in the 10yr/3mth and the start of each three recessions, we find an average duration of 12 mths [ (10+16+10)/3 as seen in the chart]. Does this mean an inversion of the 10yr/3mth this summer would imply the official start of recession by Q2 2023? Very likely…if not before.
Most importantly, what would such analysis imply for the timing of the Fed pivot? Buyers of treasuries, yen and metals may have different ideas as to what actually constitutes a pivot? Will it be the official pause from rate hikes? Or, a bigger than expected dovish dissent at the September FOMC? Do not limit your thinking to only “rate cuts”.
Finally, by the way these cycles are shortening, we could well enter a prolonged period of slow-flation mixed between contractionary and expansionary sectors.
Look at USDJPY vs US 10-year yields. What do you notice?
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD jumps towards 1.1950 on upbeat UK GDP
GBP/USD is trading above 1.1900, finding fresh demand following a big beat on the UK GDP data. The UK economy expanded 0.5% in May vs. 0% expected. The UK political uncertainty could limit cable's upside. The USD bulls take a breather ahead of US inflation.
EUR/USD steadies below 1.0050 with eyes on German/US inflation
EUR/USD is trading neutral below 1.0050, vulnerable around 20-year low, fade. Fears of economic slowdown, central banks’ aggression weigh on sentiment. US CPI for June will be crucial considering recently mixed data/events and Fed’s hawkish mood.
Gold Price bounces off yearly low above $1,700 ahead of US inflation
Gold Price portrays a corrective pullback from yearly low. White House optimism joins softer US data and mixed updates on China covid to favor XAUUSD recovery. US CPI for June will be crucial amid fears of Fed’s aggression, recession.
Ethereum price repeats history due to these two hurdles
Ethereum price has breached a stable support level at $1,080, after exhausting its uptrend. A breakdown of the $1,041 support level is likely to trigger a 15% downswing to $880. The bearish thesis will face invalidation if ETH manages to flip the $1,281 hurdle into a support level.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!