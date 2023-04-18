The oil market is currently undergoing interesting changes due to the fluctuating American Dollar, which affects its value. After a recent decline, we are now very close to a major sell signal.
Apart from the USD, global demand and actions from OPEC+ countries also affect the oil market. Two weeks ago, oil saw a huge bullish gap after an output cut, but then the volatility subsided, and prices moved sideways. Last week, we saw an upswing and a breakout of the horizontal resistance at 87 USD/bbl (orange), which seemed promising for a new uptrend. However, buyers failed to hold the price above the support, leading to a false bullish breakout (green).
This pattern is usually reliable, giving signals in the opposite direction. In this case, it suggests a decline in prices. The price drop was later stopped by a critical support level at 84 USD/bbl (yellow). This support is significant because if the price breaks below it, oil could start the gap-closing movement, which could be dangerous and potentially drive the price down to 80 USD/bbl (blue).
In light of these developments, my view on oil is negative, and I believe we will witness the gap being closed soon. The first step towards that will be the breakout of the yellow support, which could happen in the near future.
Trading FX/CFDs on margin bears a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade FX/CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. You can sustain significant loss.
