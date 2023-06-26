EUR/USD remains steady near 1.0910 as it enters the new week of June, shrugging off some of the tension it previously faced.
In the recent past, the market was consumed with speculation and conjecture about the next moves of the US Federal Reserve System regarding interest rates. According to the CME FedWatch monitor, there is a high likelihood of a credit cost increase at the July meeting.
Monetary policymakers at the Fed have been hinting at similar possibilities. Fed Chair Jerome Powell, while addressing politicians last week, expressed that the idea of raising rates again seemed reasonable.
The primary objective for the Fed remains the same—to bring inflation back to 2%. Presently, inflation figures are considerably higher, necessitating an ongoing battle.
From a technical analysis perspective, EUR/USD has followed the projected upward wave to 1.1000 on the H4 timeframe. Subsequently, the market experienced a downward impulse, reaching 1.0844. A correction to 1.0930 could develop today, and after its completion, a new downward wave to 1.0740, possibly extending to 1.0660, may ensue. This scenario gains support from the MACD indicator, with its signal line currently at highs and descending sharply towards zero.
On the H1 timeframe, a consolidation range has formed around 1.0940. Upon breaking out upwards, the market exhibited an extended structure, reaching 1.1000. It then underwent a downward impulse to 1.0840. A correction to 1.0940 has already occurred today, testing from below. Following its completion, a fresh downward wave to 1.0840 could commence. This technical scenario finds confirmation from the Stochastic oscillator, as its signal line is above 50 and could potentially rise to 80 today.
Overall, EUR/USD has remained resilient near the 1.0910 level, exhibiting stability despite previous uncertainties. The upcoming actions of the US Federal Reserve System regarding interest rates continue to be a focal point for market participants, with analysts closely monitoring the potential impact on the currency pair. From a technical standpoint, various indicators and patterns suggest the possibility of both corrective rallies and downward movements, indicating the importance of monitoring key levels and trend developments.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady near 1.0900 ahead of Lagarde speech
EUR/USD continues to fluctuate in its daily range around 1.0900 on Monday. The mixed IFO sentiment data from Germany and the cautious market mood limit the pair's rebound. ECB President Lagarde will deliver the opening speech at the Forum on Central Bank.
GBP/USD loses traction, drops below 1.2700
Following a rebound toward 1.2750 earlier in the day, GBP/USD reversed its direction and fell below 1.2700 on Monday. In the absence of high-tier macroeconomic data releases, the cautious market stance doesn't allow Pound Sterling to find demand.
Gold clings to daily recovery gains near $1,930
Gold price holds in positive territory near $1,930 on Monday after having closed the previous week in negative territory. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1% on the day below 3.7%, helping XAU/USD keep its footing.
Cryptos Week Ahead: Buy the dip or sit on your hands?
Bitcoin price slips below $30,000 after a relatively stationary weekend. A look at the big picture reveals investors need to be cautious in the third quarter. Long-term investors need to look for buy-the-dip opportunities as bears are likely to take over in the third quarter.
S&P 500 Forecast: May PCE inflation, Nike earnings to set market direction late in the week
The S&P 500 index declined 1.4% in the week ending June 23. The index has lost ground in four out of five of the last sessions, and the performance has lent credibility to the view that the S&P 500 is in for a midsummer downturn.