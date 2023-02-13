The European stock market is currently experiencing a wave 2 correction, according to Elliott wave analysis. The DAX 40, FTSE 100, DXY, GBPUSD, and EURUSD are among the key indices and forex pairs being affected by the stronger USD and softer FX pairs. As a result, commodity stocks are also impacted. Given these market conditions, the recommended trading strategy is to take a short position for the aforementioned indices and forex pairs. Investors and traders who are interested in maximizing their success in the European stock market can benefit from incorporating Elliott wave analysis and these trading strategies into their investment approach.
European Stock Market Elliott Wave Investing / Trading Strategies.
Content DAX 40 - FTSE 100 - DXY - GBPUSD - EURUSD.
Market Summary Stronger USD Softer FX pairs, commodity stocks.
Elliott Wave Analysis Indices and FX Wave 2 correction.
Trading Strategies.Short side for Indices and Forex pairs.
Video Chapters
00:00 DAX 40 (GDAXI)
06:05 UKX / FTSE 100
07:52 Forex GBP/USD / EUR/USD / DXY
