Weekly Forecast (September 11 – 15, 2023)
Uptrend scenario
The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 2,529, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 2,762.
Downtrend scenario
An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 2,529, which will be followed by moving down to support level 2,377.
Monthly Forecast, September – October, 2023
Uptrend scenario
The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 2,529, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 2,762 – 2,865.
Downtrend scenario
A downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 2,529, which will be followed by moving down to support level 2,377.
All information provided by Anton Kolhanov is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell any trading instrument. Anton Kolhanov is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions and seek advice from an independent financial advisor.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD holds steady above 1.2500 after mixed UK jobs report
GBP/USD is keeping its range above 1.2500 after the mixed UK employment data failed to have any significant impact on the Pound Sterling. The pair is holding steady, as the US Dollar is finding its feet amid a cautious market environment.
EUR/USD stays pressured below 1.0750, looks to German ZEW survey
EUR/USD struggles to capitalize on the overnight strong move up and trades with a mild negative bias below 1.0700 early Tuesday. The pair finds some support from a US Dollar rebound and a cautious market mood. German ZEW survey is next in focus.
Gold lacks firm direction as traders await US CPI on Wednesday
Gold price trades with a positive bias for the second straight day and holds above the 200-day SMA. Subdued US Dollar price action and looming recession risks offer some support to the XAU/USD. The upside seems limited ahead of the US CPI on Wednesday and Thursday's ECB policy meeting.
Cardano price plummets despite rise in development activity and transaction volume, why?
Cardano price has been on a downtrend since September 2021, with no meaningful attempts to break higher. This persistent southbound move is accompanied by a steady rise in transaction volume and a steep rise in development activity.
The Fed doesn’t obey CPI, but still, CPI sets the tone
The big news this week will be US CPI on Wednesday and the ECB policy meeting the next day. In the US, we also get PPI, retail sales and the usual jobless claims.