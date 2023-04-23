Weekly forecast, April 24 – 28, 2023
Uptrend scenario
An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 2,543, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 2,767.
Downtrend scenario
The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 2,468, which will be followed by reaching support level 2,212 – 2,143.
Monthly forecast, April 2023
Uptrend scenario
An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 2,240, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 2,789.
Downtrend scenario
The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 2,240, which will be followed by reaching support level 1,800.
All information provided by Anton Kolhanov is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell any trading instrument. Anton Kolhanov is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions and seek advice from an independent financial advisor.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains depressed below 1.1000 amid a quiet start to a Big week
EUR/USD is trading under pressure below 1.1000 in early Europe this Monday. The pair is weighed down by a minor uptick in the US Dollar amid a cautious market mood. All eyes are on critical EZ and US data later this week.
GBP/USD turns subdued below 1.2450 amid cautious mood
GBP/USD is dropping toward 1.2400 in the early European morning. Cable has faced some selling pressure as the US Dollar is showing some signs of recovery amid a risk-averse market environment. UK Sunak's speech in focus.
Gold struggles below $1,980 level amid modest US Dollar strength
Gold price struggles to capitalize on Friday's modest bounce from the $1.970 region and comes under some selling pressure on the first day of the new week. The XAU/USD trades around the $1,977 area during the Asian session.
Bitcoin traders call for calm as BTC price slips 10% in a week
Bitcoin barely held $27,000 on April 22 as another round of losses left bulls with little firepower. t, BTC/USD was down 10% for the week and 4% in April overall, according to data from monitoring resource Coinglass, amid a dramatic turnaround in fortune versus much of Q1.
Week ahead — Spotlight on BoJ’s Ueda as first meeting looms
The Bank of Japan will hold its first policy meeting under the stewardship of Kazuo Ueda next week, although it’s looking unlikely that he will kick things off with a bang. The focus may therefore quickly shift to GDP numbers out of the United States and Eurozone.